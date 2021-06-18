New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Vince Staples, Amenazzy, H.E.R., and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from for years, including names like Vince Staples, Amenazzy, H.E.R., and more.
Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:
1. Vince Staples - “Law Of Averages”
When he’s not in the studio--or on Twitter--Vince Staples keeps to himself. And once he starts getting really active on social media, fans know he’s about to release some music.
The Long Beach native is getting ready to drop his first project since 2018’s FM!, releasing a single titled “Law Of Averages” as he announces an album of the same name.
“It really gives much more information about me that wasn’t out there before,” Staples said in a statement, according to Pitchfork. “That’s why I went with that title. I feel like I’ve been trying to tell the same story. As you go on in life, your point of view changes. This is another take on myself that I might not have had before.”
2. Amenazzy - Santo Niño
Amenazzy is transporting his fans to a multi-dimensional world with the release of his debut album, Santo Niño. The project features collaborations with some of the most popular artists of the new generation, including Brray, Don Miguelo, Eladio Carrión, Jay Wheeler, Foreign Teck, Noriel, Tokischa, and Rochy RD. Along with the album’s release, Amenazzy also premiered the music video for his song “No Me Falles” with Tokischa.
“Releasing my first album is very exciting,” Amenazzy said about the project. “It’s full of collaborations with people I admire and help take these productions to another level. I want this material to help those who follow me get to know me better and be able to relate to what I want to convey. These songs are meant to be enjoyed without fear, no strings attached and with pure freedom.”
3. H.E.R. - Back Of My Mind
Following her big GRAMMY win back in March and her Oscars victory just a month later, H.E.R. has finally delivered her long-awaited album, Back Of My Mind.
While this isn’t the 23-year-old’s first substantial body of work, both 2017’s H.E.R. and 2019’s I Used to Know Her were compilation albums, each uniting a pair of previously released EPs. Now, fans get to enjoy 21 tracks worth of new music from the soulful singer.
4. Don Toliver featuring Kali Uchis - “Drugs N Hella Melodies”
Just last month, Don Toliver treated fans with an inquisitive track titled, “What You Need” along with some help from Travis Scott. This week, he tapped Colombian superstar Kali Uchis for some hypnotizing melodies for a song that’s all about getting intoxicated.
5. Wisin, Los Legendarios, Myke Towers, Anuel AA & Jhay Cortez - “Fiel” Remix
“Fiel” is already the song of the summer for millions of Reggaeton fans, and now, it’s going to get even more play as the already star-studded smash hit gets a remix with some help from Anuel AA and Myke Towers.
6. Isaiah Rashad – “Headshots (4r Da Locals)”
Fans have been waiting for new music from Isaiah Rashad for years, and now, it’s finally Lil Sunny season.
On the heels of his first single, “Lay Wit Ya” with Duke Deuce, Zay continues to build the excitement for his follow-up to The Sun’s Tirade with a new track, “Headshots (4r Da Locals).” This marks the second single off his forthcoming album, The House is Burning, though we haven’t been blessed with a release date just yet.
7. Tyler, the Creator - “Lumberjack”
Following a series of billboards popping up throughout Los Angeles and various other cities reading, “Call Me If You Get Lost,” Tyler, The Creator announced his upcoming album of the same name.
The Odd Future alum’s last studio album, Igor, dropped in 2019, going on to win the Grammy for Best Rap Album the next year. Now, he’s released the first single off of his next project, titled “Lumberjack” along with a music video and what seems to be cover art for the project.
8. GoldLink featuring Flo Milli - “Raindrops”
9. Skepta featuring Pop Smoke, A$AP Rocky, Juicy J & Project Pat - “Lane Switcha”