New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Vince Staples, Amenazzy, H.E.R., and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from for years, including names like Vince Staples, Amenazzy, H.E.R., and more.

Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:

1. Vince Staples - “Law Of Averages”

When he’s not in the studio--or on Twitter--Vince Staples keeps to himself. And once he starts getting really active on social media, fans know he’s about to release some music.

The Long Beach native is getting ready to drop his first project since 2018’s FM!, releasing a single titled “Law Of Averages” as he announces an album of the same name.

“It really gives much more information about me that wasn’t out there before,” Staples said in a statement, according to Pitchfork. “That’s why I went with that title. I feel like I’ve been trying to tell the same story. As you go on in life, your point of view changes. This is another take on myself that I might not have had before.”

2. Amenazzy - Santo Niño

Amenazzy is transporting his fans to a multi-dimensional world with the release of his debut album, Santo Niño. The project features collaborations with some of the most popular artists of the new generation, including Brray, Don Miguelo, Eladio Carrión, Jay Wheeler, Foreign Teck, Noriel, Tokischa, and Rochy RD. Along with the album’s release, Amenazzy also premiered the music video for his song “No Me Falles” with Tokischa.

“Releasing my first album is very exciting,” Amenazzy said about the project. “It’s full of collaborations with people I admire and help take these productions to another level. I want this material to help those who follow me get to know me better and be able to relate to what I want to convey. These songs are meant to be enjoyed without fear, no strings attached and with pure freedom.”

3. H.E.R. - Back Of My Mind

Following her big GRAMMY win back in March and her Oscars victory just a month later, H.E.R. has finally delivered her long-awaited album, Back Of My Mind.

While this isn’t the 23-year-old’s first substantial body of work, both 2017’s H.E.R. and 2019’s I Used to Know Her were compilation albums, each uniting a pair of previously released EPs. Now, fans get to enjoy 21 tracks worth of new music from the soulful singer.