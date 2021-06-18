Trevor Noah will take a break from ‘The Daily Show’

Is Trevor Noah retiring from ‘The Daily Show’? Luckily the answer is no, but the tv host announces he will go on summer hiatus and might come back in September.

The comedian recorded a message to his loyal audience, revealing that it is time for him to enjoy outside. “As for me, on the TV show, we’re going to be taking a little break. Why? Because it’s time to go outside,” he said.

©The Daily Show



“It’s been a crazy time we’ve spent together, and when we started, it was going to be 21 days [inside]. Then within a few months, we were here [in his house], stuck together,” he added.

“Every single month, we carried on, never knowing when the thing was going to end because we were never really warned when the thing was going to begin,” he says, referring to the pandemic. “During that time, we found new ways to do things, we found new ways to make a show, we found new ways to communicate with an audience, and we found new ways to live as human beings.”

As the COVID-19 restrictions lift in many states, Noah wants to take the opportunity to experience what’s new in the world. “Now, as the future comes, I wanted to take a moment to think about what that new will be. I don’t know if the world will go back to normal tomorrow, but I know I’m striving for a certain sense of normalcy, but I don’t know what that will be. I do know it will be shaped by what I’ve experienced during this time,” he added.

“I’m going to take a bit of time to figure out what the new show is going to be. This conversation we’ve been having over the past 15 months made me realize that people are too angry and too happy being angry. We don’t have conversations anymore, we distill every idea into black and white, there’s no nuance, we don’t leave room for conversation, and I don’t want to be a part of that.”

“I don’t know what I’ll learn, I don’t know what I’ll not learn, you might see me in a few weeks doing something, you might not, but I definitely will be coming back, and hopefully I will see you when I return,” he added.

