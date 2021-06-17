After 15 years, Diana Ross is releasing new album ‘Thank You’

Diana Ross sings “Thank You” to the world in her upcoming album. The iconic star recorded in her home studio another masterpiece that offers a powerful and inclusive musical message of love and togetherness. Through her songs of happiness, appreciation, and joy, Ross wants the world to acknowledge that we are in this all together wholeheartedly.
“This collection of songs is my gift to you with appreciation and love. I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to record this glorious music at this time,” said Ms. Ross. Her new album, “Thank You,” is scheduled for release this fall through Decca Records / Universal Music Group. The title track and first single,” Thank You,” will be available for streaming and download on June 17.
Ms. Ross co-wrote and collaborated on the 13 songs along with award-winning songwriters and producers, including Jack Antonoff, Troy Miller, Triangle Park, Spike Stent, Prince Charlez, Amy Wadge, Neff-U, Freddie Wexler, Jimmy Napes, Tayla Parx, Fred White, and Nathanial Ledgewick.
“I dedicate this songbook of love to all of you, the listeners. As you hear my voice, you hear my heart. Let Love Lead the Way,” she added.
“Thank You” Track Listing
- Thank You
- If the World Just Danced
- All Is Well
- In Your Heart
- Just In Case
- The Answers Always Love
- Let’s Do It
- I Still Believe
- Count On Me
- Tomorrow
- Beautiful Love
- Time To Call
- Come Together