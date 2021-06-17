Summer is around the corner and is bringing films that honor Latinx excellence. The upcoming lineup features highly-acclaimed Hispanic talent that is taking center stage both on-screen and behind the camera.

From Ana del La Reguera and Michelle Rodriguez to Eva Longoria, Joaquin Cosio, Tenoch Huerta, and Gael Garcia Bernal, Latinx talent are stealing the show.

As some states lift the COVID-19 restrictions and we can return to theaters, plan with your loved ones and gather to see Hispanic stars shine on the big screen.

Six new movies that honor Latinx excellence

F9

©Universal Pictures



Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz alongside Toretto (Vin Diesel)

First up is Michelle Rodriguez starring in the worldwide franchise, F9, the ninth chapter of the Fast & Furious Saga. Michelle returns to the big screen on June 25 as Letty Ortiz alongside Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his son, little Brian. They know that danger is always looming just over their idyllic horizon, and once again, they have to fight to save their loved ones.

The Forever Purge

©Universal Pictures



from left) Dylan Tucker (Josh Lucas), Adela (Ana de la Reguera) and Juan (Tenoch Huerta) in The Forever Purge, directed by Everardo Gout.

To celebrate the 4th of July weekend, we have Ana de la Reguera with a leading role in The Forever Purge. The fifth installment in the action-thriller series kicks off the day after the annual Purge, where lawless marauders unlawfully continue their Purge and terrorize a couple (played by Ana de la Reguera and Tenoch Huerta) on a Texas ranch. The release is set for July 2.