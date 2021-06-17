Summer is around the corner and is bringing films that honor Latinx excellence. The upcoming lineup features highly-acclaimed Hispanic talent that is taking center stage both on-screen and behind the camera.
From Ana del La Reguera and Michelle Rodriguez to Eva Longoria, Joaquin Cosio, Tenoch Huerta, and Gael Garcia Bernal, Latinx talent are stealing the show.
As some states lift the COVID-19 restrictions and we can return to theaters, plan with your loved ones and gather to see Hispanic stars shine on the big screen.
Six new movies that honor Latinx excellence
F9
First up is Michelle Rodriguez starring in the worldwide franchise, F9, the ninth chapter of the Fast & Furious Saga. Michelle returns to the big screen on June 25 as Letty Ortiz alongside Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his son, little Brian. They know that danger is always looming just over their idyllic horizon, and once again, they have to fight to save their loved ones.
The Forever Purge
To celebrate the 4th of July weekend, we have Ana de la Reguera with a leading role in The Forever Purge. The fifth installment in the action-thriller series kicks off the day after the annual Purge, where lawless marauders unlawfully continue their Purge and terrorize a couple (played by Ana de la Reguera and Tenoch Huerta) on a Texas ranch. The release is set for July 2.
The Boss Baby: Family Business
Good news! The fun and the boss return to the big screen and Peacock this July 2 in The Boss Baby: Family Business. This sequel brings the Templeton brothers, Boss Baby Ted (Alec Baldwin) and Tim (James Marsden), as adults.
Tim and his wife Carol, played by the gorgeous Eva Longoria, live in the suburbs with their super-smart 7-year-old daughter, Tabitha, and the adorable newborn Tina, who reveals that she is... ta-da! A Secret Baby Corp agent on a mission to uncover the dark secrets of Tabitha’s school.
Escape Room: Tournament of Champion
The sequel to the hit box office psychological thriller that terrified audiences worldwide, Escape Room: Tournament of Champions, releases with Mexican-Puerto Rican Carlito Olivero and Indya Moore, who is of Haitian, Puerto Rican, and Dominican ancestry.
In this installment, six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive — and eventually discovering they’ve all played the game before. The film is set to release on July 16.
OLD
It was only a matter of time before the Latinx Golden Globe winner Gael García Bernal returned to surprise us with a mysterious new thriller, OLD.
This summer, visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan unveils a chilling story about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly, reducing their entire lives into a single day. In theaters July 23.
The Suicide Squad
Last up is The Suicide Squad, which will bring Joaquín Cosio back to action as General Mateo Suarez and Alice Braga as Sol Soria. This new superhero action-adventure featuring a collection of the most degenerate delinquents in the DC lineup includes other top stars like Margot Robbie as everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn, and Sylvester Stallone as King Shark.
It is set for release nationwide in theaters and IMAX on August 6, 2021, and will be available on HBO Max for 31 days from the theatrical release.