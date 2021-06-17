Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom star together for the first time in a film about voter suppression

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are fighting voter suppression in their newly released short film, Transmissions from the Future. The couple highlights the importance of the passage of the For the People Act by showing a vision of a future that is corrupted mainly because the voting rights bill has failed.

©RepresentUs



Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are fighting voter suppression in their newly released short film, Transmissions from the Future.

Perry and Bloom’s film is also a reflection of their support to the For the People Act, a bill in the United States Congress that asks the expansion of voting rights, demands a change in campaign finance laws, and requests the creation of new ethics rules for federal officeholders.

In Transmissions from the Future, the pair, which are already living in 2055, portrays two elderly fighting for freedom and urging people to “save democracy while you can.”

From an underground location, Perry and Bloom attempt to signal back to 2021, “You are our only hope, the America you know doesn’t exist in our future. Democracy is dead. We have no voice,” the actor says. “This future doesn‘t have to be,” Bloom adds. “You have the power to change it. Save democracy while you can.”

“It started when voter suppression ran wild all over America,” Perry says. “The voting rights bills died in the Senate, polling places closed. We lost our right to vote.”

Bloom also mentions their 9-month-old daughter. “Tell Daisy we love her,” he says.

In the short film, they ask viewers to call their senators and to visit WHILEYOUCAN.US.

Watch the full video below