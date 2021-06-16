Gina Rodriguez will make her directorial debut in a feature film about boxing

Gina Rodriguez is partnering with Ryan Garcia, One Community and Endeavor Content, to work on a feature film inspired by Garcia’s experiences as a Mexican-American boxer. According to Deadline, besides directing the movie, Rodriguez will star, produce, and co-write the screenplay with actor Bernardo Cubria.

“I grew up in a boxing family and loved watching sports dramas with my dad. The philosophies of fighting – working hard, staying focused, being honest, fighting fair but to win – has stayed with me,” said Rodriguez.

“On behalf of myself and my production company, I Can and I Will, I couldn’t be more excited to partner with Ryan Garcia on this film,” she added. “He is not only an outstanding athlete and champion but a true advocate of normalizing and furthering conversations on mental health.”

According to the actress, the boxer inspires her, and she is looking forward to bring the story to the screen. “His bravery has inspired me, and I am honored to have his trust to direct this film and guide his first foray into the arts,” the star said. “In One Community, Endeavor Content and WME, I have found empowering partners who are driven to tell stories that bring love, tolerance, and healing to the world. I am humbled by their support, in addition to that of my incredibly talented friend and fellow artist Bernardo Cubria, who will be leading us in creating a script that celebrates both the sport and our community. We cannot wait to share this story with audiences worldwide.”

The film will tell the story of Mexican-American boxer Alex Guerrero (Ryan Garcia), “whose struggles with mental health rival his most strenuous bouts in the ring. After a chance encounter with a World Champion propels him into the spotlight, he must prove to himself and the world that he has what it takes to come out on top.”

As Rodriguez, Ryan Garcia is also looking forward to sharing the story with the world. “I am very excited about the opportunity to work with Gina, Bernardo, One Community, and Endeavor Content on this project,” said Garcia. “My goals have always been to prove myself in the ring and also to continue to share my story in hopes that it will inspire others,” the athlete said, adding that “Boxing will always be at the forefront of my career, and I cannot wait to return to the ring very soon as a stronger and healthier KingRy.”

“Ryan is an incredible fighter and remarkable human whose relentless focus and dedication have made him a superstar in the ring, but even more impressive is his desire to use his platform to help others by sharing his own struggles with anxiety and depression. Gina and Bernardo’s vision for this story spoke to us immediately, and we are so excited to work with this incredibly inspiring team,” said Scott Budnick, CEO of One Community.