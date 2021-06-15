Premios Juventud 2021: See the complete list of nominees

Premios Juventud 2021 is getting closer and closer! On Tuesday, June 15, the complete list of nominees was announced and today‘s hottest musicians are on the list. From today until June 28th you can vote for your favorite artists, so if you want to see them triumph at the 18th edition of Premios Juventud, July 22nd at 7 PM/ 6C, you know what to do. The awards will be held at the Watsco Center in Miami.
Karol G and Camilo are the most nominated artists with 12 nominations. They are followed by J Balvin and Maluma with 11 nominations each, Daddy Yankee, Los Dos Carnales, and Myke Towers with nine. Christian Nodal and Natti Natasha are not far behind with eight nominations.
This year, new subcategories for the Regional Mexican genre are open, such as ‘Best Regional Mexican Music Collaboration’, ’Best Regional Mexican Fusion’, ’Best Regional Mexican Song’, and ’Regional Mexican Album Of The Year’.
In addition to announcing the nominees, Univision also announced that Alejandra Espinoza will host the awards show, known as ‘the big party of the summer’. Borja Voces will host backstage, and the PJ Takeover will be hosted by Gabriel Coronel, Jomari Goyso, Roberto Hernandez, Clarissa Molina, and actress Fatima Molina
Check out the complete list of nominees below:
The New Generation- Female (New Female Artist)
- Chesca
- Daniela Darcourt
- Elena Rose
- Kali Uchis
- La Ross María
- María Becerra
- Nathy Peluso
- Nicki Nicole
- VF7
- Yahaira Plasencia
The New Generation - Male (New Male Artist)
- Alex Rose
- Fran Rozzano
- Guaynaa
- Jay Wheeler
- Khea
- Llane
- Manny Cruz
- Mati Gómez
- Mora
- Rochy RD
The New Generation Regional Mexican (New artist in the Regional Mexican genre)
- Eslabón Armado
- Ingrid Contreras
- Jessi Uribe
- Junior H
- Las Marías
- Los Dos Carnales
- Los Nuevos Federales
- Marca MP
- Nuevo Elemento
- Yeison Jiménez
Best Mariachi Song - Ranchera
- ‘Dime Cómo Quieres’ – Christian Nodal & Ángela Aguilar
- ‘El Alumno’ – Joss Favela & Jessi Uribe
- ‘El Tiempo No Perdona’ – Alex Fernández
- ‘No Andes Con Nadie’ – Nuevo Elemento
- ‘Para No Extrañarte Tanto’ – Ana Bárbara
- ‘Pobre Corazón’ – Ingrid Contreras
- ‘Te Olvidé’ – Alejandro Fernández
- ‘Tu Amante’ – Yeison Jiménez
- ‘Ya No Insistas Corazón’ – Vicente Fernández
- ‘Y Si Me Vuelvo a Enamorar’ – Jary Franco
Best Regional Mexican Song
- ‘Barquillero’ – Calibre 50
- ‘Borracho de Cochera’ – El Fantasma
- ‘El Envidioso’ – Los Dos Carnales
- ‘En Otro Canal’ – La Fiera de Ojinaga
- ‘Otra Borrachera’ – Gerardo Ortiz
Best Regional Mexican Collaboration
- ‘Ca… y Vago’ – El Fantasma Ft. Los Dos Carnales
- ‘Contra Mis Principios’ – Lenin Ramírez & Remmy Valenzuela
- ‘El Güero’ – Grupo Firme Ft. Marca MP
- ‘Somos Los Que Somos’ – Los 2 de la S & Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
- ‘Y la Hice Llorar’ – Los Ángeles Azules Ft. Abel Pintos
Best Regional Mexican Fusion
- ‘100 Años’ – Carlos Rivera, Maluma & Calibre 50
- ‘Botella Tras Botella’ – Gera MX & Christian Nodal
- ‘Cumbia a La Gente’ – Guaynaa & Los Ángeles Azules
- ‘El Cambio’ – Chesca & Grupo Firme
- ‘Que Se Sepa Nuestro Amor’ – Mon Laferte & Alejandro Fernández
- ‘Tuyo y Mío’ – Camilo & Los Dos Carnales
La Mezcla Perfecta (Song with the Best Collaboration)
- ‘Agua’ – Tainy & J Balvin
- ‘Caramelo’ (Remix) – Ozuna, Karol G & Myke Towers
- ‘Chica Ideal’ – Sebastián Yatra & Guaynaa
- ‘Fútbol y Rumba’ – Anuel AA Ft. Enrique Iglesias
- ‘Honey Boo’ – CNCO & Natti Natasha
- ‘Mala Costumbre’ – Manuel Turizo & Wisin y Yandel
- ‘Mi Niña’ (Remix) – Wisin, Myke Towers, Maluma Ft. Anitta & Los Legendarios
- ‘Porfa’ (Remix) – Feid, Justin Quiles, J Balvin Ft. Maluma, Nicky Jam & Sech
- ‘Relación’ (Remix) – Sech, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Rosalía & Farruko
- ‘Titanic’ – Kany García & Camilo
Tropical Mix (Song with the Best Tropical Collaboration)
- ‘Antes Que Salga el Sol ‘– Natti Natasha & Prince Royce
- ‘Bebé’ – Camilo & El Alfa
- ‘De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta’ – Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony
- ‘Tú Vas a Tener Que Explicarme’ (Remix) – La Ross María & Romeo Santos
- ‘Víctimas Las Dos’ – Víctor Manuelle & La India
OMG Collaboration (Collaboration with an Anglo artist)
- ‘Baila Conmigo’ – Selena Gomez & Rauw Alejandro
- ‘Beautiful Boy’ – Karol G, Ludacris & Emilee
- ‘Del Mar’ – Ozuna, Doja Cat & Sia
- ‘Hawái’ (Remix) – Maluma & The Weeknd
- ‘Mamacita’ – Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J Rey Soul
- ‘Me Gusta’ – Anitta Ft. Cardi B & Myke Towers
- ‘TKN’ – Rosalía & Travis Scott
- ‘Top Gone’ – Lil Mosey & Lunay
- ‘Un Día (One Day)’ – J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy
- ‘X’ – Jonas Brothers Ft. Karol G
Viral Track Of The Year (Song with the fastest rise in social media)
- ‘Con Tus Besos’ – Eslabón Armado
- ‘Dákiti’ – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez
- ‘De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta’ – Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony
- ‘Dime Cómo Quieres’ – Christian Nodal & Ángela Aguilar
- ‘El Envidioso’’ – Los Dos Carnales
- ‘Hawái’ – Maluma
- ‘La Jeepeta’ (Remix) – Nio García, Anuel AA, Myke Towers, Brray & Juanka
- ‘Relación’ (Remix) – Sech, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Rosalía & Farruko
- ‘Tú’ – Carin León
- ‘Vida De Rico’ – Camilo
Male Youth Artist of the Year
- Bad Bunny
- Camilo
- Christian Nodal
- Daddy Yankee
- El Fantasma
- J Balvin
- Lunay
- Maluma
- Myke Towers
- Prince Royce
Female Youth Artist of the Year
- Becky G
- Cazzu
- Chiquis
- Farina
- Kany García
- Karol G
- Mariah Angeliq
- Nathy Peluso
- Natti Natasha
- Rosalía
Favorite Group or Duo of the Year
- Calibre 50
- CNCO
- Grupo Firme
- Los Ángeles Azules
- Los Dos Carnales
- Mau y Ricky
- N’Klabe
- Piso 21
- Reik
- Zion y Lennox
Album Of The Year
- ‘Alter Ego’ – Prince Royce
- ‘Déja Vu’ – CNCO
- ‘El Último Tour Del Mundo’ – Bad Bunny
- ‘KG0516’ – Karol G
- ‘Los Legendarios 001’ – Los Legendarios
- ‘Mesa Para Dos’ – Kany García
- ‘Mi Manos’ – Camilo
- ‘Munay’ – Pedro Capó
- ‘Papi Juancho’ – Maluma
- ‘Una Niña Inútil’ – Cazzu
Regional Mexican Album Of The Year
- ‘Al Estilo Rancheron’ – Los Dos Carnales
- ‘AyAyAy!’ – Christian Nodal
- ‘Carteles’ – El Fantasma
- ‘De Buenos Aires Para El Mundo’ – Los Ángeles Azules
- ‘Después De Hoy’ – Neto Bernal
- ‘El Trabajo Es La Suerte’ – Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
- ‘En Otro Canal’ – La Fiera de Ojinaga
- ‘Nos Divertimos Logrando Lo Imposible’ – Grupo Firme
- ‘Sin Perder El Estilo’ – Lenin Ramírez
- ‘Vamos Bien’ – Calibre 50
Song Of The Year
- ‘Caramelo’ (Remix) – Ozuna, Karol G & Myke Towers
- ‘Carita de Inocente’ – Prince Royce
- ‘Dákiti’ – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez
- ‘De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta’ – Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony
- ‘Dime Cómo Quieres’ – Christian Nodal & Ángela Aguilar
- ‘El Envidioso’ – Los Dos Carnales
- ‘Hawái’ – Maluma
- ‘Mi Niña’ – Los Legendarios, Wisin & Myke Towers
- ‘Si Me Dices Que Sí’ – Reik, Farruko & Camilo
- ‘Tu Veneno’ – J Balvin
El Traffic Jam (Song You Enjoy Even When You‘re In Traffic)
- ‘ADMV’ – Maluma
- ‘Baila Conmigo’ – Selena Gomez & Rauw Alejandro
- ‘Bandido’ – Myke Towers & Juhn
- ‘Bichota’ – Karol G
- ‘El Envidioso’ – Los Dos Carnales
- ‘Fiel’ – Los Legendarios, Wisin & Jhay Cortez
- ‘La Tóxica’ – Farruko
- ‘Relación’ (Remix) – Sech, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Rosalía & Farruko
- ‘Se Me Olvidó’ – Christian Nodal
- ‘Vida De Rico’ – Camilo
The Catchiest (The Song You Can‘t Stop Singing)
- ‘Antes Que Salga El Sol’ – Natti Natasha & Prince Royce
- ‘Ay, Dios Mío!’ – Karol G
- ‘Borracho de Cochera’ – El Fantasma
- ‘Chica Ideal’ – Sebastián Yatra & Guaynaa
- ‘De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta’ – Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony
- ‘Diosa’ – Myke Towers
- ‘Hawái’ – Maluma
- ‘Ropa Cara’ – Camilo
- ‘Te Volvería A Elegir’ – Calibre 50
- ‘Vacío’ – Luis Fonsi & Rauw Alejandro
Girl Power (The best collaboration between two or more female artists)
- ‘Animal ‘– María Becerra & Cazzu
- ‘¡Aquí Yo Mando!’ – Kali Uchis & Rico Nasty
- ‘El Consejo’ – Ana Bárbara & Paquita La Del Barrio
- ‘El Makinon’ – Karol G & Mariah Angeliq
- ‘La Mujer’ – Mon Laferte & Gloria Trevi
- ‘Las Nenas’ – Natti Natasha, Cazzu, Farina Ft. La Duraca
- ‘Lo Vas A Olvidar’ – Billie Eilish & Rosalía
- ‘Ram Pam Pam’ – Natti Natasha & Becky G
- ‘Se Portaba Mal’ – Kany García & Mon Laferte
- ‘Tick Tock’ – Thalía, Farina & Sofía Reyes
Hottest Choreo (Videos with the best choreography)
- ‘Balada Para Perrear’ – Las Villa
- ‘Bichota’ – Karol G
- ‘Enchule’ – Rauw Alejandro
- ‘La Burbuja’ – Maluma
- ‘Problema’ – Daddy Yankee
- Social Dance Challenge (El dance challenge más imitado en las redes)
- ‘Bichota’ – Karol G
- ‘Las Nenas’ – Natti Natasha, Cazzu, Farina Ft. La Duraca
- ‘Papás’ – Mau y Ricky
- ‘Ropa Cara’ – Camilo
- ‘Se Te Nota’ – Lele Pons & Guaynaa
Most Powerful Message Video (Video with the best social message)
- ‘Cuando Estés Aquí’ – Pablo Alborán
- ‘Cuenta Conmigo’ – Mike Bahía, Llane, PJ Sin Suela Ft. Mozart La Para
- ‘Girasoles ‘– Luis Fonsi
- ‘Tan Bonita’ – Piso 21
- ‘Un Día (One Day)’ – J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy
I want more (Influencer or actor that I follow the most in the networks and I always want more)
- Alejandra Capetillo & Ana Paula Capetillo
- Ariel Focus
- Domelipa
- Frida Sofía
- Irina Baeva
- Javierr
- José Eduardo Derbez
- Kunno
- Michelle Salas
- Sebastián Rulli
Together We Ignite Social Media (Couples who share the most in their networks)
- Angelique Boyer & Sebastián Rulli
- Camilo & Evaluna
- Christian Nodal & Belinda
- Guaynaa & Lele Pons
- Kimberly Loaiza & Juan de Dios Pantoja
- Natti Natasha & Raphy Pina
Helping Their Fans (The artist who uses their networks for the good of others)
- Becky G
- Demi Lovato
- J Balvin
- Ricky Martin
- Selena Gomez
Best LOL (Content creators who make us laugh)
- Abelardo Campuzano
- Imaray Ulloa
- Javier Hala Madrid
- Mario Aguilar
- Mrchuy0123
Influencer With A Cause (Influencer who uses their platform for a good cause)
- Arturo Islas Allende
- Juanpa Zurita
- Paola Zurita
- Santi Maratea
- Yalitza Aparicio
Most Trendy (Trendsetter)
- Camilo
- J Balvin
- Kali Uchis
- Karol G
- Sofía Reyes