Premios Juventud 2021: See the complete list of nominees

Premios Juventud 2021 is getting closer and closer! On Tuesday, June 15, the complete list of nominees was announced and today‘s hottest musicians are on the list. From today until June 28th you can vote for your favorite artists, so if you want to see them triumph at the 18th edition of Premios Juventud, July 22nd at 7 PM/ 6C, you know what to do. The awards will be held at the Watsco Center in Miami.

Karol G and Camilo are the most nominated artists with 12 nominations. They are followed by J Balvin and Maluma with 11 nominations each, Daddy Yankee, Los Dos Carnales, and Myke Towers with nine. Christian Nodal and Natti Natasha are not far behind with eight nominations.

This year, new subcategories for the Regional Mexican genre are open, such as ‘Best Regional Mexican Music Collaboration’, ’Best Regional Mexican Fusion’, ’Best Regional Mexican Song’, and ’Regional Mexican Album Of The Year’.

In addition to announcing the nominees, Univision also announced that Alejandra Espinoza will host the awards show, known as ‘the big party of the summer’. Borja Voces will host backstage, and the PJ Takeover will be hosted by Gabriel Coronel, Jomari Goyso, Roberto Hernandez, Clarissa Molina, and actress Fatima Molina

Check out the complete list of nominees below:

The New Generation- Female (New Female Artist)

Chesca

Daniela Darcourt

Elena Rose

Kali Uchis

La Ross María

María Becerra

Nathy Peluso

Nicki Nicole

VF7

Yahaira Plasencia

The New Generation - Male (New Male Artist)

Alex Rose

Fran Rozzano

Guaynaa

Jay Wheeler

Khea

Llane

Manny Cruz

Mati Gómez

Mora

Rochy RD

The New Generation Regional Mexican (New artist in the Regional Mexican genre)

Eslabón Armado

Ingrid Contreras

Jessi Uribe

Junior H

Las Marías

Los Dos Carnales

Los Nuevos Federales

Marca MP

Nuevo Elemento

Yeison Jiménez

Best Mariachi Song - Ranchera

‘Dime Cómo Quieres’ – Christian Nodal & Ángela Aguilar

‘El Alumno’ – Joss Favela & Jessi Uribe

‘El Tiempo No Perdona’ – Alex Fernández

‘No Andes Con Nadie’ – Nuevo Elemento

‘Para No Extrañarte Tanto’ – Ana Bárbara

‘Pobre Corazón’ – Ingrid Contreras

‘Te Olvidé’ – Alejandro Fernández

‘Tu Amante’ – Yeison Jiménez

‘Ya No Insistas Corazón’ – Vicente Fernández

‘Y Si Me Vuelvo a Enamorar’ – Jary Franco

Best Regional Mexican Song

‘Barquillero’ – Calibre 50

‘Borracho de Cochera’ – El Fantasma

‘El Envidioso’ – Los Dos Carnales

‘En Otro Canal’ – La Fiera de Ojinaga

‘Otra Borrachera’ – Gerardo Ortiz

Best Regional Mexican Collaboration

‘Ca… y Vago’ – El Fantasma Ft. Los Dos Carnales

‘Contra Mis Principios’ – Lenin Ramírez & Remmy Valenzuela

‘El Güero’ – Grupo Firme Ft. Marca MP

‘Somos Los Que Somos’ – Los 2 de la S & Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

‘Y la Hice Llorar’ – Los Ángeles Azules Ft. Abel Pintos

Best Regional Mexican Fusion

‘100 Años’ – Carlos Rivera, Maluma & Calibre 50

‘Botella Tras Botella’ – Gera MX & Christian Nodal

‘Cumbia a La Gente’ – Guaynaa & Los Ángeles Azules

‘El Cambio’ – Chesca & Grupo Firme

‘Que Se Sepa Nuestro Amor’ – Mon Laferte & Alejandro Fernández

‘Tuyo y Mío’ – Camilo & Los Dos Carnales

La Mezcla Perfecta (Song with the Best Collaboration)