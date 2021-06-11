New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Ricky Martin, Paloma Mami, Megan Thee Stallion, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from for years, including names like Ricky Martin, Paloma Mami, Megan Thee Stallion, Migos, and more.
Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:
1. Ricky Martin & Paloma Mami - “Que Rico Fuera”
International superstar Ricky Martin and R&B sensation Paloma Mami came together to give fans an unexpected yet welcome collaboration with “Que Rico Fuera.” The pair recorded the song separately, but met for the first time at the video shoot in California--and they connected instantly.
“I’ve been obsessed with her for a while now,” Martin told Billboard. “I love that she’s very selective in her collaborations, and with this song, I threw my shot in the air and she liked it.”
“I think my manager was the one who told me that he had the song ready,” Paloma said. “I heard it and fell in love with it. It’s incredible to be on this catchy song and it’s just what I needed in my career.”
2. Megan Thee Stallion - “Thot Sh*t”
Megan Thee Stallion has returned from her short hiatus to provide fans with the perfect song for a Hot Girl Summer.
In the music video, the rapper draws from real life inspiration as she roasts a conservative politician for enjoying her “Body” music video while simultaneously typing out degrading YouTube comments and shaming women’s bodies.
This theme matches perfectly with the empowerment in the song, as Meg revealed on social media that she strives to take back the word “thot” and rid it of its negative connotation.
3. Migos - Culture III
Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff are back with the third installment of their beloved Culture series: Culture III.
As teased on the previously-released tracklist, the album includes features from Quavo’s wife Cardi B, Drake, Justin Bieber, Juice WRLD, Future, and so many more. The project also includes the previously released “Need It,” with YoungBoy Never Broke Again and the single they dropped a music video for this week, “Avalanche.”
4. Lorde - “Solar Power”
Lorde has returned to the music game for her first release since 2017, “Solar Power.” The singer also confirmed an album of the same name will be out soon, though an official release date has not been revealed.
“The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalizing the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors,” Lorde wrote in a newsletter to fans announcing the new album. “In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I’ve learnt to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through.”
She added, “I want this album to be your summer companion, the one you pump on the drive to the beach. The one that lingers on your skin like a tan as the months get cooler again.”
5. Doja Cat - “Need To Know”
After dropping the tracklist for her highly-anticipated album, Planet Her, which drops on June 25, Doja Cat released a new single and music video “Need to Know.”
This track marks the second offering from Planet Her, which comes following her recent collaboration with SZA, “Kiss Me More.” The new project follows Doja Cat’s 2019 breakout album, Hot Pink and will include guest features from big names including Young Thug, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, and J.I.D.
