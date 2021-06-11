New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Ricky Martin, Paloma Mami, Megan Thee Stallion, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from for years, including names like Ricky Martin, Paloma Mami, Megan Thee Stallion, Migos, and more.

Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:

1. Ricky Martin & Paloma Mami - “Que Rico Fuera”

International superstar Ricky Martin and R&B sensation Paloma Mami came together to give fans an unexpected yet welcome collaboration with “Que Rico Fuera.” The pair recorded the song separately, but met for the first time at the video shoot in California--and they connected instantly.

“I’ve been obsessed with her for a while now,” Martin told Billboard. “I love that she’s very selective in her collaborations, and with this song, I threw my shot in the air and she liked it.”

“I think my manager was the one who told me that he had the song ready,” Paloma said. “I heard it and fell in love with it. It’s incredible to be on this catchy song and it’s just what I needed in my career.”

2. Megan Thee Stallion - “Thot Sh*t”

Megan Thee Stallion has returned from her short hiatus to provide fans with the perfect song for a Hot Girl Summer.

In the music video, the rapper draws from real life inspiration as she roasts a conservative politician for enjoying her “Body” music video while simultaneously typing out degrading YouTube comments and shaming women’s bodies.

This theme matches perfectly with the empowerment in the song, as Meg revealed on social media that she strives to take back the word “thot” and rid it of its negative connotation.

3. Migos - Culture III

Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff are back with the third installment of their beloved Culture series: Culture III.

As teased on the previously-released tracklist, the album includes features from Quavo’s wife Cardi B, Drake, Justin Bieber, Juice WRLD, Future, and so many more. The project also includes the previously released “Need It,” with YoungBoy Never Broke Again and the single they dropped a music video for this week, “Avalanche.”