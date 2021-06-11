Colombian vallenato and popular music will take over New Jersey this summer in the mega-concert “De Colombia Pa’l Mundo” at the Prudential Center on July 24, 2021.

According to the organizers, the event is designed to highlight the best Colombian talent and artists with known love and admiration for the country. The show will take place just four days after Colombian independence day celebrations and will honor Colombia’s music and culture on an unforgettable night.

©Agencies



Nicky Jam headlines summer mega-concert ‘De Colombia Pa’l Mundo’ at Prudential Center

The star-studded confirmed lineup features one of the most prolific reggaetón and Latin trap artists, charting, award-winning singer and songwriter Nicky Jam. The list continues with the first Colombian to sing Mexican regional music and currently chart #5 on the Billboard Mexican Regional charts, Jessi Uribe.

As is it wasn’t enough, the most successful Colombian salsa orchestra in Latin America, Grupo Niche, will be delighting the attendees. At the same time, Latin GRAMMY-nominated popular singer-songwriter Francy will entertain with Musica Popular. Finally, the party will continue with FARINA A.K.A. La Nena Fina and Colombia’s salsa master Fruko y Sus Tesos.

©@farinamusic



FARINA A.K.A. La Nena Fina

The July 24 concert will be the first big event that the Prudential Center in the heart of Newark, NJ, holds since it was forced to close down because of the COVID pandemic. “De Colombia Pa’l Mundo” concert will also be the first show held at 100 percent capacity at the venue.

Tickets are currently on sale.