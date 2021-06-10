2021 Cannes Film Festival: Hollywood stars return to in-person ceremony

New update for the highly-anticipated 2021 Cannes Film Festival!

The iconic event is back and for the 74th edition of the festival, and it has been announced that British and American stars will be allowed to attend this year, now that France has officially reopened borders for fully vaccinated tourists.

The film festival which usually takes place in May, will return in July, after several adjustments had to be made due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Now it seems that strict rules are being imposed if movie stars want to attend, as it was reported that although vaccination is not mandatory, COVID-19 testing is.

“People will have to present a valid health pass to enter the screenings. The validity of the pass is acquired via either a complete vaccination course, or immunity acquired more than 15 days and less than 6 months ago, or a negative PCR or antibodies test within a 48-hour window.”

Another requirement for the event includes the use of face masks, with guests having to wear them during all screenings and on red carpets.

It was also announced that Jodie Foster will receive the coveted Honorary Palme d’Or at the 2021 ceremony. The legendary star first attended Cannes at 13 years old after starring in Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver.

Cannes president Pierre Lescure, stated that Jodie Foster “has provided us with an amazing gift by coming to celebrate the return of the festival on the Croisette,” adding that “she embodies modernity, the radiant intelligence of independence and the need for freedom.”