Summer 2021 playlist: 9 Latinx artists featured in the new F9 soundtrack

The F9: The Fast Saga is bringing more than a plot packed with a lot of action. The franchise continues the blockbuster partnership between Atlantic Records and Universal Pictures to release a tracklist with a lot of Latin rhythms.

The album, now available for pre-order, arrives at all digital platforms on June 18th, and will include all new songs from rising stars and chart-topping Latin urban artists including Anitta, who sings female empowerment anthem “Furiosa,” Farruko, Myke Towers, Justin Quiles, Amenazzy, Rochy RD, Dalex, Dixson Waz and Jarina De Marco.

Previously fans enjoyed two FAST SAGA soundtrack releases, including 2017’s “THE FATE OF THE FURIOUS: THE ALBUM“ and 2015’s worldwide smash, “FURIOUS 7: ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK.” But now is time to enjoy an album like never before.

TRACKLIST

“Fast Lane” – Don Toliver, Lil Durk & Latto

“Lane Switcha (Feat. A$AP Rocky, Juicy J & Project Pat)” – Skepta & Pop Smoke

“Hit Em Hard” – Offset, Trippie Redd, Kevin Gates, Lil Durk & King Von

“I Won” – Ty Dolla $ign, Jack Harlow & 24kGoldn

“Rapido” – Amenazzy, Farruko, Myke Towers & Rochy RD

“Breathe (Liam H and Rene LaVice Re-Amp) [Feat. RZA]” – The Prodigy

“Real” – Justin Quiles, Dalex & Konshens

“Bussin Bussin” – Lil Tecca

“Furiosa” – Anitta

“Ride Da Night (Feat. Polo G & Teejay3k)” – Kevin Gates

“Bushido” – Good Gas & JP THE WAVY

“Speed It Up (Feat. Rico Nasty)” – NLE Choppa

“Mala” – Jarina De Marco

“Exotic Race (Feat. Sean Paul & Dixson Waz)” – Murci

F9 is the ninth chapter in the FAST & FURIOUS saga, which has endured for two decades and has earned more than $5 billion worldwide.

The plot follows Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian. The pair, although living in peace, know that danger always lurks over their horizon.

This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past to save those he loves most. His crew joins the adventure and helps him fight Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena).