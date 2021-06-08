Jennifer Lopez is bringing films, TV series, and unscripted content to Netflix

Jennifer Lopez and producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, are making significant moves under the Nuyorican Productions company. The singer, actress, and businesswoman have signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to bring feature films, TV series, and unscripted content to the platform.

JLo and Goldsmith-Thomas’s content intends to diversify the entertainment industry and support female actors, writers, and filmmakers. “Let’s go @Netflix!!! The best is yet to come… @egt239 #NuyoricanProductions,” said Lopez on social media.

©GettyImages



Jennifer Lopez attends the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards

According to Deadline, the producers are already working on two feature projects with Netflix, including The Mother and The Cipher. As reported by the media outlet, The Mother tells the story of a female assassin “who comes out of hiding to teach her daughter how to survive.”

“I am excited to announce my new partnership with Netflix. Elaine, Benny, and I believe there is no better home for us than a forward leaning content creation company that seeks to defy conventional wisdom and directly market to the millions across the globe who no longer view art and entertainment with the kind of boundaries and limitations of the past,” Lopez said. “We at Nuyorican Productions are thrilled to find like-minded partners in Ted Sarandos, Scott Stuber, Bela Bajaria, and the whole team and look forward to getting to work right away.”

“Throughout every aspect of her career, Jennifer Lopez has been a force in entertainment. In partnering with her and Nuyorican, we know she will continue to bring impactful stories, joy, and inspiration to audiences around the world,” said Netflix’s Head of Global Films, Scott Stuber.

While Netflix’s Head of Global TV, Bela Bajaria, said: “Jennifer is a singular talent whose creativity and vision have captivated audiences and inspired the next generation around the world. For years she and the team at Nuyorican have brought a distinctive voice to entertainment, and I’m looking forward to working with her and the team to create new series for our members to love.”