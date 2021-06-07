Cruella 2: Is Emma Stone coming back for the sequel?

It seems Disney can’t get enough of Cruella De Vil! Now that it has been revealed that a sequel for the incredible origin story, is already in the works.

Loading the player...

There’s no doubt the long-awaited film has been a total success, earning more than $48.5 million worldwide in the opening weekend, after being released on Disney Plus and in movie theaters on May 28, with viewers getting “premier access” for the price of $30.

Cruella has now earned $32.4 million domestically and $48.5 million worldwide, making Disney executives excited for the future of the possible franchise, as they confessed that they “look forward to a long run as audiences continue to enjoy this fantastic film.”

Fans of the movie can expect to see the return of director Craig Gillespie and screenwriter Tony McNamara, however it’s still unclear if Emma Stone will be coming back to reprise her role as the beloved villain.

Disney also stated that “The film has been incredibly well received by audiences around the world, with a 97% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes,” adding that it has been ranked “among the most popular of our live-action reimagining.”

And although there’s still a lot of details to be revealed, we can’t wait to see what’s next for the future of the iconic character!