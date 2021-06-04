Barack and Michelle Obama announce new animated Netflix show

Barack and Michelle Obama are celebrating 4th of July with the release of their new Netflix series We the People.

The presidential couple made the announcement and explained their desire to “educate a new generation of young Americans about the power of the people.”

We the People will feature several artists for the 10-episode show, with three-minute-long animated music videos and the collaboration of Bebe Rexha, Andra Day, Janelle Monáe, H.E.R, Adam Lambert, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brandi Carlile, KYLE, Robert and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Daveed Diggs and Brittany Howard.

Amanda Gorman will also showcase her poems with original songs and compositions complimenting the storyline.

Barack and Michelle produced the show alongside Chris Nee, Kenya Barris, Tonia Davis, Priya Swaminathan, Ada Chiaghana, Erynn Sampson and PeeDee Shindell.

Being described as “an exuberant call to action for everyone to rethink civics as a living, breathing thing and to reframe their understanding of what government and citizenship mean in a modern world.”

Netflix has already released some of the first images and the trailer, getting the viewers excited ahead of the premiere date, also being showcased onThursday, June 24 at a free screening in the DOCS Talks section of the AFI DOCS film festival.

The episodes were directed by Peter Ramsey, Trisha Gum, Victoria Vincent, Benjy Brooke, Mabel Ye, Tim Rauch, Jorge R. Gutierrez, Daron Nefcy, Everett Downing, and Kendra Ryan.