New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Bad Bunny, Kali Uchis, Tinashe, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from for years, including names like Bad Bunny, Kali Uchis, Tinashe, and more.

Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:

1. Bad Bunny - “Yonaguni”

After taking a few months off to peruse his dream of fighting in the WWE, Bad Bunny is back with his first official single since his final 2020 project, El Último Tour del Mundo. It also follows last week’s release “100 MILLIONES,” his collaboration with Luar La L.

“Yonaguni” is a reference to an island in Japan, with the song fusing rhythms of reggaetón along with that chill, sweet melody that gives it the beloved Bad Bunny twist. Benito even surprised fans by singing in Japanese--and by getting a Pokemon GO tattoo in the music video.

2. Kali Uchis - sin miedo // acoustic

GRAMMY Award-winning artist Kali Uchis just released the sin miedo // acoustic EP, featuring pared back versions of three tracks from her latest Spanish language album: Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios). The new EP features the previously released acoustic version of “telepatía” in addition to acoustic cuts of “fue mejor” and “vaya con dios.”

To date, “telepatía,” has accumulated more than 635 million streams across all platforms and is #1 on Billboard’s Latin Digital Song Sales Chart. The track is also the longest running Spanish-language song by a solo act on the Billboard Hot 100 this decade.

3. Tinashe featuring Buddy - “Pasadena”

Following their work together on “Glitch,” Tinashe and Buddy are back with another collaboration, this time on her new song “Pasadena.”

“After the past year we have all had, I felt a very strong calling to release music that feels like joy, excitement, and freedom—to contribute positive energy to the universe,” Tinashe said in a statement, per Uproxx. “I wrote and recorded the song ‘Pasadena’ in my home in Los Angeles with a bold, bouncing tempo that makes me want to dance. The song is about growth, family, and the feelings I get when I visit the area I grew up in—energetic and nostalgic, but hopeful.”