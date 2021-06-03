Demi Lovato and Olly Alexander join forces for Youtube’s Pride party

Demi Lovato and Olly Alexander are taking over Pride month!

The 28-year-old star who recently came out as non-binary and the 30-year-old British lead singer of Years & Years will be hosting Youtube’s Pride 2021 livestream.

The virtual six-hour event will be taking place on June 25 and the two talented icons are joining forces with more queer artists, including Mawaan Rizwan, Trixie Mattel, and Daniel Howell.

The incredible celebration intends to unite many people across the world, as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has put a hold on many of the usual Pride events, with health precautions still in place.

Each host of the event will put together virtual parties on their Youtube channels, using their platforms to give fans a fun time, giving performances, challenges and open conversations.

The livestream also encourages viewers to donate to The Trevor Project, the leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer individuals.

Demi has shown their constant involvement with LGBTQ youth, following their recent announcement, coming out as non-binary and confirming the use of their new pronouns they/them.

The announcement was explained during their 4D With Demi Lovato podcast, confessing that “Over the past year and a half” Demi has been doing some healing and self-reflective work, “And through this work, I‘ve had the revelation that I identify as non-binary.”