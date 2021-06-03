Emeraude Toubia secures the female lead role in Amazon’s upcoming romantic comedy series, ‘With Love’

Emeraude Toubia will star as Lily Diaz in, With Love, Amazon’s one-hour romantic comedy series created and written by Gloria Calderón Kellett. The film follows the Diaz siblings on their mission to find love and purpose. According to the plot, Lily and her brother Jorge cross paths with unrelated residents during the holidays.

Describes as a hopeless romantic, Lily has a tight-knit Mexican-American family. Her squad decides is time for her to find real love after an unfortunate breaking up.

“Beyond excited to finally share this dream project with you all!” said Toubia on social media. “Thank you @gloriakellett for creating this marvelous story and trusting me to bring ‘Lily’ to life. Cannot wait to start this beautiful journey together! ❤️ #WithLove @amazonprimevideo.”

“I started writing as a way to create characters and stories that represented myself and the community I love,” Calderón Kellett told Deadline. “After such a heavy year, there was nothing I wanted more than to see a happy, warm, loving family that looked like mine, celebrating trauma-free and falling in love. So, to be bringing that family to life as my first project with Amazon Studios feels especially personal and is incredibly exciting. I cannot wait to share With Love this holiday season!”

The series is expected to launch during the 2021 holiday season.

Calderón Kellett, known for being the co-creator of One Day at a Time, is also working on other projects with Amazon Studios through her production company, GloNation Studios, including Verona, Glowing Up, and Dating the Lopez Ladies.

“We’re so proud of what’s to come of this series and can’t wait for the world to fall in love with it,” Marc Resteghini, U.S. and Global Head of Development for Amazon Studios, said adding that the streaming platform is full of “heart and soul.”