Billie Eilish, H.E.R., and Kid Cudi set to star in Amazon Music’s Prime Day Show

Amazon’s Prime Day is around the corner, and to celebrate this year’s offers, the company is throwing a Prime Day Show with some of the best in music and entertainment. The three-part immersive musical event will feature multi-award-winning and groundbreaking artists Billie Eilish, H.E.R., and Kid Cudi.
Amazon Music will kick off summer with three episodes of the Prime Day Show premiering globally starting June 17 on Prime Video. And the best part is that it will be available to all customers for 30 days, with or without a Prime membership.
“Working with Billie Eilish, H.E.R., and Kid Cudi to bring their music to life through these imaginative experiences has been incredible,” said Ryan Redington, VP of Music Industry at Amazon Music. “Watching these globally renowned artists create three shows from the depths of their imagination has been unlike anything we’ve ever done before. We’re thrilled to bring fans along with us to celebrate these three remarkable artists and Prime Day.”
Prime Day Show viewers will be treated with unique experiences that fuse performance and storytelling, transporting fans to worlds inspired by Paris, The Dunbar Hotel, and outer space. “These iconic artists have not only broken new ground in music but are inspired storytellers, culture creators, and visionaries,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “We’re thrilled to partner with Billie, H.E.R., and Cudi to bring these authentic and deeply personal specials to fans around the world as we celebrate Prime Day.”
What to expect during the Prime Day Show
BILLIE EILISH
Billie brings a timeless, Parisian neighborhood to life with a series of cinematic performances. Set in the city known as the birthplace of cinema, it was directed by Billie Eilish and Sam Wrench and features new music from Billie’s upcoming album, Happier Than Ever. This breathtaking musical tribute was inspired by Billie’s long-time admiration of a long-gone era.
The Prime Day Show X Billie Eilish is produced by Fremantle and Amazon Studios and is directed by Billie Eilish and Sam Wrench. Ashley Edens served as executive producer and Sam Wrench as co-executive producer. Runtime: Approximately 27 minutes.
H.E.R.
Once known as the hub of Los Angeles Black culture in the 1930s and ’40s, the iconic Dunbar Hotel hosted some of the most prominent figures of its time, including musicians Duke Ellington, Lena Horne, Billie Holiday, and many more. In a modern-day musical tribute to this legendary and vital piece of history and culture, H.E.R. imagines what The Dunbar Hotel would be like if it existed in 2021, featuring new music from her album, Back Of My Mind.
The Prime Day Show X H.E.R. is produced by Fremantle, Wolf + Rothstein, and Amazon Studios and is directed by child. Ashley Edens served as executive producer, Chad Taylor, Fam Rothstein, and Sam Wrench as co-executive producer. Runtime: Approximately. 25 minutes.
KID CUDI
As he embarks on his biggest mission to date, Kid Cudi departs Earth to establish a new community on the moon in this intercosmic performance. Featuring music from his album Man on the Moon III, Cudi collaborates with the International Space Orchestra, the world’s first orchestra composed of space scientists from NASA Ames Research Center, the SETI Institute, and the International Space University as his backing band, in a musical collision defying sight, sound, and space.
The Prime Day Show X Kid Cudi is produced by Fremantle, Wolf + Rothstein, MAD SOLAR, and Amazon Studios and is directed by Sam Wrench. Ashley Edens served as executive producer, Chad Taylor, Fam Rothstein, and Sam Wrench as co-executive producers. Runtime: Approximately 25 minutes.
Amazon Music subscribers and Prime members can ask their virtual assistant for the official playlist by saying, “Alexa, play the Prime Day Show playlist.” The Prime Day Show will also stream on Twitch, IMDb TV, and Amazon devices, including Fire TV, Echo Show, and Fire tablets on Prime Video.
Billie Eilish is launching a line of merchandise that will drop exclusively on Amazon on June 17 alongside the Prime Day Show to celebrate her unique performance. Fans will be able to shop a collection of T-shirts, sweatshirts, posters, accessories, and more on Amazon.com/BillieEilish and in the Amazon Music app.