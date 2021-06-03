Billie Eilish, H.E.R., and Kid Cudi set to star in Amazon Music’s Prime Day Show

Amazon’s Prime Day is around the corner, and to celebrate this year’s offers, the company is throwing a Prime Day Show with some of the best in music and entertainment. The three-part immersive musical event will feature multi-award-winning and groundbreaking artists Billie Eilish, H.E.R., and Kid Cudi.

Amazon Music will kick off summer with three episodes of the Prime Day Show premiering globally starting June 17 on Prime Video. And the best part is that it will be available to all customers for 30 days, with or without a Prime membership.

“Working with Billie Eilish, H.E.R., and Kid Cudi to bring their music to life through these imaginative experiences has been incredible,” said Ryan Redington, VP of Music Industry at Amazon Music. “Watching these globally renowned artists create three shows from the depths of their imagination has been unlike anything we’ve ever done before. We’re thrilled to bring fans along with us to celebrate these three remarkable artists and Prime Day.”

Prime Day Show viewers will be treated with unique experiences that fuse performance and storytelling, transporting fans to worlds inspired by Paris, The Dunbar Hotel, and outer space. “These iconic artists have not only broken new ground in music but are inspired storytellers, culture creators, and visionaries,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “We’re thrilled to partner with Billie, H.E.R., and Cudi to bring these authentic and deeply personal specials to fans around the world as we celebrate Prime Day.”

What to expect during the Prime Day Show

BILLIE EILISH

©GettyImages



Finneas O‘Connell and Billie Eilish

Billie brings a timeless, Parisian neighborhood to life with a series of cinematic performances. Set in the city known as the birthplace of cinema, it was directed by Billie Eilish and Sam Wrench and features new music from Billie’s upcoming album, Happier Than Ever. This breathtaking musical tribute was inspired by Billie’s long-time admiration of a long-gone era.

The Prime Day Show X Billie Eilish is produced by Fremantle and Amazon Studios and is directed by Billie Eilish and Sam Wrench. Ashley Edens served as executive producer and Sam Wrench as co-executive producer. Runtime: Approximately 27 minutes.

H.E.R.