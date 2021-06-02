Rubén Blades named 2021 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year

On Wednesday, June 2, the Latin Recording Academy announced that eight-time Latin GRAMMY and nine-time GRAMMY-winner, singer-songwriter, producer, musician, actor and activist, Rubén Blades will be the 2021 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year.

Blades is going to be honored for his continued commitment to fighting for social justice around the world by supporting initiatives that raise awareness towards political oppression, hunger, poverty, and more. Through his music--which includes songs such as “Prohibido Olvidar,” ”Buscando América” and ”Desapariciones”--he has been a champion for positive, meaningful change in Latin communities and beyond.

“Rubén Blades is a truly iconic artist who has inspired generations with his powerful and intelligent lyrics, and whose genius has stood for justice at all levels of society,” said Gabriel Abaroa Jr., President/CEO of The Latin Recording Academy. “With activism and social justice movements at the forefront of our collective conversation this past year, we can‘t think of a more deserving and timely honoree of the Latin Academy Person of the Year distinction.”

Blades also spoke on the honor, thanking everyone who has helped him throughout his career in order to reach where he is today.

“I am grateful to The Latin Academy for this recognition, and I share it with everyone who has helped me throughout my artistic life,” said Blades. “Success is never the product of a sole individual’s effort, it’s the consequence of many contributions and the will and talent of other people. Today, I thank all those who made my successful career as a musician and composer possible.”

Throughout his career, Blades has collaborated with rock, jazz, pop, hip-hop, reggaeton and salsa artists, composing dozens of hits known for their eloquent, socially charged lyrics. He continues to reinvent music making, seamlessly fusing his Afro-Cuban salsa roots with worldwide influences in his creations.

In addition to his mark on music, he is also an Emmy-nominated actor, having starred in over 50 films and television series in both English and Spanish, including his acclaimed role as Daniel Salazar in the award-winning series Fear The Walking Dead.

Rubén Blades will be celebrated at a special star-studded gala featuring a heartfelt tribute concert, including renditions of his renowned repertoire performed by an impressive array of notable artists and friends. Details about the event and the 22nd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards will be announced at a later date.