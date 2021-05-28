New Music Friday: the biggest releases from REIK, Maluma, Bad Bunny, Juan Luis Guerra, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from for years, including names like REIK, Maluma, Bad Bunny, and more.
Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:
1. REIK + Maluma - “Perfecta”
One of the most listened to Mexican groups in the world, REIK, has combined their talent with multi-award-winning international artist Maluma for the release of their new single, “Perfecta.”
“We are going through times where we must remember that we are doing our best and that we are enough. We want our fans to dedicate this song to their special someone and help them understand that everyone is unique and special in their own way,” said the members of REIK. “Being able to work with Maluma again makes this even more special. We are always honored to work with a friend that we not only love but also greatly admire.”
2. Bad Bunny + Luar La L - “100 MILLONES”
After releasing three albums throughout the course of 2020, Bad Bunny surprised fans with even more new music this week, releasing “100 MILLONES” with Luar La L, his first new drop of 2021. When speaking on his collaborator, Bunny said Luar La L “is so hot right now on the streets in Puerto Rico is killing it. He has that confidence. He has the energy.”
In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Bad Bunny said he has another new single titled “Yonaguni” coming next week, which could mean yet another project is coming our way soon.
“It‘s a balance is what people want,” he explained. “But that’s the idea, make a balance, give the people (what) they want, like the street fire street bang, and also like a chill, sweet rhythm to dance and enjoy for the summer.“
3. EarthGang featuring Wale + Coi Leray -“Options” Remix
Dreamville’s Atlanta duo EarthGang connected with Wale and Coi Leray to release a remix to their track “Options.” The new track comes as the pair prepares to release their album, Ghetto Gods.
“Options” comes following EarthGang releasing multiple new tracks in preparation for their sophomore album, set to release later this year. Among them was “Aretha,” which was released yesterday and was produced by Olu along with Yudu Gray, sampling the legendary singer. The duo also released a remix to Drake and Rick Ross’ “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” just last week.
4. J Balvin + Maria Becerra - “¿QUE MÁS PUES?”
On the heels of winning Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, J Balvin has linked up with Argentinian singer María Becerra for the new song and video “¿QUE MÁS PUES?”
Coming to life after a string of Instagram messages, the infectious reggaeton track recounts the story of a former couple at a crossroads, debating whether they should come back or leave each other in the past. The video, directed by Jose-Emilio Sagaró, perfectly captures this sentiment as Balvin and Becerra take on the role of the couple.
5. Juan Luis Guerra - “Rosalía”
The new version of this song is part of the concert ‘Entre mar y palmeras’ that Juan Luis Guerraand 4.40 recorded on a beach in the municipality of Miches, The Dominican Republic. The concert will be broadcast for the first time on June 3 on HBO.
6. Tierra Adentro featuring Nacho + Felipe Pelaez - “Soy Latino”
Tierra Adentro has come together with Nacho and Felipe Pelaez to release the song of the summer for Latinos all around the world: “Soy Latino.” The song is an anthem that chronicles the reality of immigrant Latinos, with lyrics that give strength to anyone who has had to leave their country to live in the land of others.
“Soy Latino” was produced in New York by Latin Grammy-winning artist Carlos Escalona Cruz, who has worked with Tierra Adentro since their previous album Aguije, which won the band their first Latin Grammy nomination.
7. Marie Monti Ft. Yubeili
Marie Monti releases new single “Soy Yo,’ teaming up with famous Mexican actor/singer yubeili, widely recognized for his appearances in the popular television series ‘Como dice el dicho,’ ‘Simply María’ and his stellar role of Chino in ‘El Señor de Los Cielos.’
‘Soy Yo’ demonstrates where Marie Monti and today‘s evolving industry musically blend the pop and urban genres. The track itself is one of accountability where both Monti and yubeili sing about the end of a relationship and both assuming their part of their break-up ”It’s Me” (”Soy Yo” in Spanish).
8. Carlos Rivera - Leyendas
Carlos Rivera just released his new album, Leyendas, which pays homage to the many pioneers in Latin American music. The project reunites talented artists from the 70s, 80s, and 90s who opened doors for the Latino market worldwide and began the domination we see today. “This album is a gift for the heart and a hug for the soul and spirit of people who still believe in true love.” Carlos said about this special project.
9. Gian Marco - Mandarina
Gian Marco just released his 16th album Mandarina, marking yet another success after 31 years dominating the music industry.
“This album is the result of a lot of patience, serenity, and learning,” Marco said about his latest release. “Each song has its reason, its history, and its own color. I don’t like to label the style of my music on the albums, my songs are just that...songs. I am grateful to be back at work with Sebastian Krys as producer. Thank you to him and every musician who participated in the recording, bringing each song to life.”