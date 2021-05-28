New Music Friday: the biggest releases from REIK, Maluma, Bad Bunny, Juan Luis Guerra, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from for years, including names like REIK, Maluma, Bad Bunny, and more.

Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:

1. REIK + Maluma - “Perfecta”

One of the most listened to Mexican groups in the world, REIK, has combined their talent with multi-award-winning international artist Maluma for the release of their new single, “Perfecta.”

“We are going through times where we must remember that we are doing our best and that we are enough. We want our fans to dedicate this song to their special someone and help them understand that everyone is unique and special in their own way,” said the members of REIK. “Being able to work with Maluma again makes this even more special. We are always honored to work with a friend that we not only love but also greatly admire.”

2. Bad Bunny + Luar La L - “100 MILLONES”

After releasing three albums throughout the course of 2020, Bad Bunny surprised fans with even more new music this week, releasing “100 MILLONES” with Luar La L, his first new drop of 2021. When speaking on his collaborator, Bunny said Luar La L “is so hot right now on the streets in Puerto Rico is killing it. He has that confidence. He has the energy.”

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Bad Bunny said he has another new single titled “Yonaguni” coming next week, which could mean yet another project is coming our way soon.

“It‘s a balance is what people want,” he explained. “But that’s the idea, make a balance, give the people (what) they want, like the street fire street bang, and also like a chill, sweet rhythm to dance and enjoy for the summer.“