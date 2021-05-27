Karol G stripped down her hits at a Tiny Desk concert, and the performance will give you goosebumps

Karol G delighted her fans by performing at NPR Music’s Tiny Desk (home) concert. The Colombian reggaeton star stripped down her hits in a magical arrangement that reminds us why she is one of today’s biggest Latinx stars.

Her all-women band is as inspiring as Karol G. Her authenticity is perceivable, admirable, and contagious. During the 16 minutes concert, the 30-year-old Medellín native belt a medley of “Créeme” and “A Ella,” to later continue the presentation inviting Mexican Regional musician Danny Felix to sing “200 COPAS,” described by the singer as her favorite song at the moment.

As the last surprise of the show, the award-winning singer brought fellow Colombian singer Camilo to the intimate setting. The pair praised each other while revealing that it was the first time they sing live their duet track “CONTIGO VOY A MUERTE.”

Enjoy the full concert below