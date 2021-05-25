Lindsay Lohan returns to acting in Netflix’s upcoming romantic comedy

Lindsay Lohan is making a comeback! The iconic actress is booked and busy, as Netflix announced she will be starring in a new romantic comedy.

Loading the player...

The 34-year-old Hollywood star has been casted as a lead in the upcoming Christmas movie, returning to acting after a long hiatus from her professional career.

Described as a “newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress,” the storyline follows Lindsay’s character, after she suffers a skiing accident and gets amnesia, finding herself in the care of “a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.”

Although some details are still being kept under wraps, the streaming platform made the announcement yesterday, with fans of the popular star getting excited to know more about the film.

Netflix is known for producing some of the most successful holiday movies, including A Christmas Prince, The Christmas Chronicles, Jingle Jangle and The Princess Switch starring Vanessa Hudgens and inspired by The Parent Trap.

The film is set to be produced in November and will be directed by Janeen Damien, with the original script penned by Jeff Bonnett, Ron Oliver, Janeen Damian and Michael Damian.

Lindsay’s success has had undeniable success in Hollywood, starring in The Parent Trap, Freaky Friday, Mean Girls, Herbie: Fully Reloaded, and Just My Luck.

However her success was severely overshadowed by tabloids focused on her personal issues, ultimately moving to Europe and Dubai.