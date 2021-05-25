Becky G says ‘Spirit Untamed’ made her proud to be a Mexicana in this exclusive interview

Get ready for June 4th because an epic adventure awaits. Spirit Untamed, a sequel to the 2002 Oscar-nominated animated film Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron, tells the story of Fortuna “Lucky” Prescott (Isabella Merced) who never really knew her mother Milagro Navarro (Eiza Gonzales) who passed away. Lucky, isn’t a fan of rules and restrictions while worries her Aunt Cora (Julian Moore). But when Lucky does one too many risky escapades, Cora picks up and moves them back with Lucky’s father, Jim (Jake Gyllenhaal) in Miradero. Lucky is unimpressed until she meets “Spirit,” a wild Mustang that years for the same independence. When a heartless horse wrangler plans to capture Spirit and is heard to auction them off to a life of captivity and heart labor, Lucky enlists in her new friend to do everything to stop them. The adventure of a lifetime helps Lucky discover a connection to her mother‘s legacy and to her Mexican heritage like she never expected. Latin music sensation Becky G has a new original song called “You Belong” featured in the film and HOLA! USA had the opportunity to talk to the singer about the song. Read the exclusive interview and listen to the song below.
On top of it all, the Mexican heritage and culture throughout the film made me very proud to be Mexicana! [Becky G]
Watch ‘Spirit Untamed’ in theaters June 4th.