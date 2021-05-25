Becky G says ‘Spirit Untamed’ made her proud to be a Mexicana in this exclusive interview

Have you had a chance to see the film yet? What did you think?

I feel very ‘Lucky’ (haha, get it!?) to have had the chance to see this already and I absolutely loved it. I can really relate to it because the relationship I have with my mother is so special to me and she is the woman I look up to and who empowers me. When I’m on stage, I am fearless because I know I have a support system that is always rooting for me and will be there no matter what. In the film, you get to go on that journey as Lucky connects with her mother and her legacy. On top of it all, the Mexican heritage and culture throughout the film made me very proud to be Mexicana!