Timothée Chalamet becomes the new Willy Wonka in upcoming movie

The third installment of the movie of Willy Wonka would be returning to the big screen thanks to Warner Bros and the Roald Dahl Story Co. Wonka, which is based on characters Roald Dahl created, will star Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet as the quirky and iconic chocolate maker.

As reported by Deadline, the story “will focus on a young Willy Wonka and his adventures prior to opening the world’s most famous chocolate factory.” The publication also informed that sources close to the production revealed that for the first time, fans would be able to see Chalamet singing and dancing during the several musical numbers that are set to appear in the film.

Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet

According to the outlet, the actor has been the top choice to play Willy Wonka; however, it took time to work with his schedule and make sure he was able to prep for the musicals of this film.

Details of the upcoming project are yet to be released; however, Charlie Bucket will not be featured like in the previous versions of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory of 1971, starred by Gene Wilder as Wonka. The second in 2005 starred Johnny Depp in the same role.

Johnny Depp and Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka in in the previous versions of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory of 1971 and 2005

Paul King will direct Wonka while David Heyman is producing via his Heyday Films. Luke Kelly is also one of the producers. Michael Siegel and Alexandra Derbyshire are serving as executive producers.

Chalamet is also set to co-host the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s highly anticipated annual fashion celebration, the Met Gala, alongside Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman, in a two-part exhibition that will host guests in an intimate event on September 13, 2021, and a larger event on May 2, 2022.

As reported by Vogue, the appointment of Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman comes thanks to their fashion choices and for being the definition of “American style: individualism.”

“They may approach the concept differently, but their shared passion for expressing themselves through clothing connects with the exhibition’s theme,” the publication informed. “Chalamet, Eilish, Osaka, and Gorman have all developed a distinct visual language for their public personas, one that is informed by the legacy of iconic fashion made in the U.S.A.”