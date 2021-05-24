LeBron James invites Jay-Z, Bad Bunny, Nneka Ogwumike to discuss confidence, parenthood, and WrestleMania

The Shop: Uninterrupted is bringing together LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jay-Z, Bad Bunny, and WNBA superstar Nneka Ogwumike; and marketing executive Paul Rivera for its fourth season. On Friday, May 28 at 9:30-10:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max, the star-studded group will discuss confidence on the big stage, parenthood, and WrestleMania.

According to the network, the show —staged periodically throughout the year — offers conversation and debate giving viewers a one-of-a-kind barbershop experience, which for many provides a sanctuary for free-flowing and spirited discussions.

LeBron James invites stars to a free-flowing and spirited discussion

The series will visit barbershops around the country to gather distinguished individuals who can speak honestly on sports, music, pop culture, world events, business, and other culturally relevant topics. “The Shop is exactly why we created Uninterrupted,” says James. “Anyone who has been in a real barbershop, like the ones where I grew up, knows why this show can be so incredible. I’m really excited HBO believed in our idea and is helping us create something special.”

The list of past guests include Drake, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Diddy, Jimmy Kimmel, Patrick Mahomes, Lil Nas X, Will Smith, Megan Rapinoe, Kevin Hart, Rob Gronkowski, and most recently, the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama.

The Shop: Uninterrupted is presented by HBO Sports and Uninterrupted; executive producers LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, Devin Johnson, and Philip Byron; directed by Robert Alexander; produced by Kevin McGrail, Brandon Riley, and Rob Roediger; co-executive producer, Camille Maratchi; created by Paul Rivera and Randy Mims.