Arnold Schwarzenegger is back with a new Netflix spy series!

Arnold Schwarzenegger is back! The 73-year-old Hollywood star is set to star and produce a new Netflix series, admitting he is incredibly excited to dive into scripted television.

The untitled spy series will have eight episodes and will be produced by Skydance TV, and although the cast has yet to be revealed, Arnold will be starring alongside actress Monica Barbaro, best known for her roles as Yael in Unreal and Cora Vasquez in The Good Cop.

The pair will portray a father-daughter duo that discover they’ve each secretly been working for the CIA, realizing their relationship has been a lie and teaming up as partners, showing the audience their family journey and their incredible adventures.

Netflix acquired the rights to the project, outbidding the rest of the competitors for the action series, quickly putting the project into development.

While the streaming platform has yet to announce the release date, Arnold admitted that he is thrilled to be partnering with Skydance and Netflix, adding that he is “beyond pumped to start work on the show with Nick and Monica and the whole team.”

This is not the first time the actor works with Skydance TV, as they have a long-standing relationship, being involved in the last two Terminator movies, Genisys and Dark Fate.