New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Anitta, The Black Eyed Peas, Lil Baby, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from for years, including names like Anitta, Lil Baby, The Black Eyed Peas, and more.

Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:

1. Static & Ben El, Black Eyed Peas, Chesca & Blessd - Shake Ya Boom Boom Remix

After Static and Ben El united with the guys from Black Eyed Peas to release “Shake Ya Boom Boom” earlier this year, they’ve tapped Chesca and Blessd for the official remix.

After uniting with Maluma for the remix to his track, “Imposible,” Blessd is making even more magic with artists all across the world. This brand new remix combines singing and rapping as Blessd continues to put the urban genre on the map in his hometown of Medellín.

2. Lil Baby featuring Kirk Franklin - “We Win (Space Jam: A New Legacy)”

The unlikely duo of Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin have teamed up on the new song “We Win,” which marks the first single to be released from the soundtrack for the upcoming Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Space Jam: A New Legacy Official Soundtrack will be released on July 9th, just one week before the LeBron James-starring reboot of the beloved basketball/Looney Tunes mash-up hits theaters and HBO Max on July 16th. The full tracklist for the soundtrack is yet to be revealed.