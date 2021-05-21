New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Anitta, The Black Eyed Peas, Lil Baby, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from for years, including names like Anitta, Lil Baby, The Black Eyed Peas, and more.
Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:
1. Static & Ben El, Black Eyed Peas, Chesca & Blessd - Shake Ya Boom Boom Remix
After Static and Ben El united with the guys from Black Eyed Peas to release “Shake Ya Boom Boom” earlier this year, they’ve tapped Chesca and Blessd for the official remix.
After uniting with Maluma for the remix to his track, “Imposible,” Blessd is making even more magic with artists all across the world. This brand new remix combines singing and rapping as Blessd continues to put the urban genre on the map in his hometown of Medellín.
2. Lil Baby featuring Kirk Franklin - “We Win (Space Jam: A New Legacy)”
The unlikely duo of Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin have teamed up on the new song “We Win,” which marks the first single to be released from the soundtrack for the upcoming Space Jam: A New Legacy.
Space Jam: A New Legacy Official Soundtrack will be released on July 9th, just one week before the LeBron James-starring reboot of the beloved basketball/Looney Tunes mash-up hits theaters and HBO Max on July 16th. The full tracklist for the soundtrack is yet to be revealed.
3. Lil Nas X - “SUN GOES DOWN”
Following all of the commotion Lil Nas X caused with his last release, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” the singer is back with a new track that couldn’t be any more different.
His new track “Sun Goes Down”--along with its accompanying visual--features Lil Nas X playing his own guardian angel, guiding his high-school self safely past suicidal thoughts, loneliness, and self-hate related to his sexuality.
4. Anitta featuring DaBaby - “Girl From Rio” Remix
After raking in 13 million Spotify streams and 20 million views on the official music video, Anitta tapped none other than DaBaby for the remix to her hit single “Girl From Rio.”
“I just fell in love with a boy from Charlotte,” Anitta wrote on Instagram as she announced her latest collaboration with the North Carolina native. At the 2021 Latin American Music Awards, the Brazilian superstar described “Girl From Rio” as her “favorite song ever” to Billboard, so it’s only right she breathe more life into it with this remix.
5. Amenazzy featuring Jay Wheeler - “Salió”
Following the release of his latest single, “Joseando,” Amenazzy is back with his new collaboration alongside Jay Wheeler, “Salió.” On this track, both artists come together to integrate their talents into a song with innovative sounds, which serves as an empowering message to women, encouraging them to celebrate their independence and self-love.
This single only further ignites the buzz for Amenazzy’s impending album, following his latest release “Joseando,” conquering digital platforms and garnering hundreds of thousands of streams. He’s currently in the studio working on his next release.