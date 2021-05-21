In the Heights star Gregory Diaz IV talks working with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Marc Anthony and more

Gregory Diaz IV has 96,000 reasons to be excited. It won’t be long now before the 16-year-old actor leaps onto the big screen as Sonny in the highly-anticipated film adaption of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway sensation In The Heights. The NY native says he’s in love with the Tony-winning musical, which chronicles characters on Manhattan’s Washington Heights, and would’ve been excited just to watch a film version as a spectator. Of course, then he received a call to audition.
Get to know the talented star on the rise as we chat all things In The Heights, the FaceTime from Lin-Manuel Miranda he almost didn’t answer, his next dream project and more.
In The Heights hits select theaters and HBO Max (where you can stream it 96,000 times) on June 11.