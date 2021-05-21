In the Heights star Gregory Diaz IV talks working with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Marc Anthony and more

©@gregdiaz4



Marc Anthony plays Gregory’s dad in In the Heights

Filming a movie musical is quite a different animal. What was the most unexpected aspect for you? I would have to say when we filmed ‘96000’ over the course of three days and the weather was not on our side at all. It was raining while we were trying to film this pool scene. So, any chance we got, when it just stopped, we would roll the camera out from under the tent and try to get that scene done. I was in the pool for probably two and half to three hours. I didn’t get out. And it was freezing! I don’t think I’ve ever felt that way before in my life. It was crazy because when I was just in the pool waiting for them to change the camera or something I was shivering, but then as soon as they were like ‘action!’ I was warm and Sonny. I just got into it.

And that’s on being a pro! In a musical theatre run you have the privilege of growing with the role and trying new things each night. Did you feel any pressure to get things right on film when you had limited takes? Coming from a theatre background where you do eight shows a week. If you mess something up you get to hopefully fix it the next night. With film you get a couple takes, but once they move on that’s it. There’s no coming back to it. With theatre, yeah you get that other show to fix it, but it’s live and it’s in front of people on stage and you want to bring your A-game and do your best. That kind of traveled with me into my TV and movie career with the mindset of I’m really gonna enjoy just hitting the head on that scene and there’s this adrenaline rush.

The film has an incredible cast and crew with it all really funneling down to Lin-Manuel Miranda. What was it like working with him? It’s just... it’s Lin. It’s Lin-Manuel Miranda. [laughs]. Again, being such a huge fan of ‘In the Heights’ and ‘Hamilton’ before I even found out there was gonna be a film… on the inside I’m fan-girling and can’t keep my composure. On the outside I have to contradict that and stay cool and calm. I’m here to work. Immediately upon meeting Lin it’s just this warm fuzzy feeling and you feel like you become part of his family. He was there every day whether he was actually filming or just watching. Having him there drove everybody - the cast and crew - to really portray his story.