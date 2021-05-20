Jenna Ortega becomes Wednesday Addams in the upcoming Tim Burton’s live-action series for Netflix

Jenna Ortega is the new Wednesday Addams. The Mexican and Puerto Rican actress secured the lead role in Wednesday, Tim Burton’s upcoming live-action Addams Family series for Netflix.

The new face of Gomez and Morticia Addams’ only daughter is taking over Christina Ricci, known for playing Wednesday in The Addams Family in 1991 and sequel Addams Family Values in 1993, as well as other familiar faces that played the role, including Lisa Loring and Chloë Grace Moretz.

©GettyImages



Christina Ricci, Lisa Loring and Chloë Grace Moretz

“New chapter. Hope I can do Wednesday Addams justice,” wrote Ortega on Instagram after the news broke. The Latina actress shared a selfie holding the script for chapter one.

As reported by Deadline, the comedy series is written by SmallVille creators Al Gough and Miles Millar. Tim Burton is making his television directorial debut with the mystery-infused show.

The first season of the series will consist of eight episodes, and they will follow Wednesday Addams as a student at Nevermore Academy. In this place, she tries to master her psychic ability. During the show, the teenager also attempts to solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago. According to the synopsis, she does all these while navigating her new and tangled relationships.