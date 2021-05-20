Lollapalooza returns to Chicago for its 30 year anniversary this summer

As life as we once knew it is slowly returning, concerts and music festivals are have finally returned, including the annual Lollapalooza festival. The news of the four-day festival’s return was announced this week and the lineup is quite impressive.

©GettyImages



Miley Cyrus is one of the many headliners at this year’s festival.

According to Variety, the Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Tyler, The Creator, Miley Cyrus, DaBaby, Marshmello, Illenium, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch and Journey are the festival’s headliners for Lollapalooza 2021 festival. The festival is known for having a mixture of artists and this year’s show will once again not disappoint with the variety of alternative, hip-hop and electronic artists appearing this year.

In addition to those headliners, other performers include Young Thug, Alison Wonderland, Brittany Howard, LAUV, Kim Petras, Omar Apollo, Ashe, LP, Jacob Banks, Olivia O’Brien, Princess Nokia, Trevor Daniel, and more.

Lollapalooza will be taking place July 29-Aug. 1 at Grant Park in Chicago. Tickets for the festival went on sale yesterday and there are a few restrictions in place for concert goers.

Variety reported the news of the way ticket holders can attend as the statement read, “In accordance with current local public health guidance, full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results will be required to attend Lollapalooza 2021. For patrons who are not fully vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 24 hours of attending Lollapalooza each day. Details on the festival entry process will be available in early July. Lollapalooza is excited to partner with the City of Chicago to encourage vaccinations in Chicago in the weeks prior to the festival. If you have questions about COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination location near you, please visit www.vaccinefinder.org.”

This year will mark Lollapalooza’s 30 year anniversary. “Armed with a vaccine that is safe, effective and widely available, we are able to bring back one of our city’s most iconic summer music festivals,” Chicago’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in Tuesday’s release. “I want to thank the Lollapalooza team for working closely with the City to create a reopening strategy that prioritizes safety and can’t wait to see festivalgoers return to Grant Park this summer.”