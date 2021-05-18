Watch Natti Natasha and Becky G performing at The Tonight Show their latest reggaeton single ‘Ram Pam Pam’

Natti Natasha and Becky G brought some serious heat to The Tonight Show, Starring Jimmy Fallon. The Mexican-American and Dominican superstars performed their latest reggaeton single, “Ram Pam Pam,” surrounded by dancers, lights, and a lot of glam.

The show recreated a gym on the stage for the live performance while the two singers rocked high school sporty looks. Soon mom-to-be Natti Natasha wore a sequined red, black and silver cheerleader two-piece outfit with her name and the number ten, referring to her birthdate (December 10).

©Becky G



Natti Natasha and Becky G at The Tonight Show, Starring Jimmy Fallon

The 34-year-old singer also bedazzled her baby bump to match the colors she was wearing. She completed her look with red Nike sneakers, a bubble ponytail, black nails, bright red lips, and a cateye.

Becky G wore a white and red monogrammed tracksuit paired with hoop earrings, white nails, and Nike sneakers.

“How happy to celebrate my 39th week working for you,” wrote Natti Natasha on Instagram. “You all have given me the strength to show the world that you can fight to the end, and today it is demonstrated on American National TV! Thanks to Titi @iambeckyg for being an accomplice and supporting me as a Family! Mommy, watch #Rampampam in @jimmyfallon @fallontonight, Representing my Flag and Latinas with Honor 🇩🇴 🙏🏻 ♥ ️ I hope you love it. 👸🏻👸🏻”

“We did that. 🤗 I’m so proud to represent both sides of myself on this stage. 🇲🇽🇺🇸 Had so much fun with my sis @nattinatasha 💕 Thank you @jimmyfallon & @fallontonight for inviting us! 🙌🏽❤️ Just a girl from Inglewood doing what she’s always dreamt of. Gracias Dios por todo. #RamPamPam,” wrote Becky G.