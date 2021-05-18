Here’s what the Derbez Family learned about each other shooting ‘De Viaje Con Los Derbez’

The Derbez family is back for season 2 of De Viaje Con Los Derbez, which premieres May 20th on the streaming service, Pantaya. The six-episode (+1 additional) half-hour documentary comedy series follows one of the most beloved and funniest families in Spanish-speaking television entertainment as they travel together. In the upcoming season, fans can watch Eugenio Derbez, his wife Alessandra Rosaldo, their young daughter Aitana, as well as Eugenio’s older children Vadhir, José Eduardo, and Aislinn Derbez, travel in an RV around the beautiful landscapes of the northwestern United States. Together, they will learn to survive in the wild and they will also have to learn to survive each other after being together 24/7. HOLA USA! Had the opportunity to talk to the family about the upcoming season, read our exclusive interview below.

What part of your trip was your favorite? What are you most excited for viewers to see? Eugenio: There are many but probably my favorite part was Yellowstone and Glacier National Park. Those are probably 2 of the most beautiful places I have ever seen in my entire life, astonishing, and beautiful. Nature there you can see that everything is virgin, no one has touched anything there. So I loved Yellowstone and Glacier National Park

Alessandra: I totally agree. We had the chance to go see amazing places and it was wonderful to see them all for the first time because none of us knew any of the places that we went to in Idaho, Wyoming, and Montana. So I‘m excited for the viewers to see us in a more intimate way, a more natural and organic way. Morocco was chaotic, this one is a lot more intimate. The original plan was to go to Thailand and Japan and I don’t know where else but when Covid hit we changed plans and it ended up being wonderful all of us traveling together in an RV.