John Travolta and Bruce Willis finally reunite on the big screen!

John Travolta and Bruce Willis are teaming up for a new project, 27 years after the release of the popular 1994 film Pulp Fiction directed by Quentin Tarantino.

This time the iconic duo will be featured in Chuck Russell’s film Paradise City, which is set to start production in Maui, Hawaii.

The 66-year-old actor who was catapulted to fame in 1988 with Die Hard, will be playing Ryan Swan, a bounty hunter seeking vengeance.

Starring opposite to Travolta, who recently opened up about his iconic career in the film industry and the negative side of fame.

“When you are famous, you live in a kind of plastic bubble, cloistered like an oyster. You can‘t abandon it if you want to go out on a normal day to explore life,” he shared.

The two Hollywood stars also appeared in some other different projects, including Look Who’s Talking in 1989 and Look Who’s Talking Too in 1990.

However Paradise City will be the second time they appear onscreen together, acting alongside actress Praya Lundberg.

Travolta also took a moment to talk about his legacy, admitting that it has been created by all the people who have loved and helped him over the years, “So I leave it to them to form whatever memory they wish to have about me,” he explained.