During the NBCUniversal’s Upfronts presentation, Kevin Hart said, “the man, the myth and the legend,” Snoop Dogg is bringing the world’s dumbest criminals to the tv. According to Deadline, the rapper is currently developing the series for Peacock.

Hart also said that the star would be hosting a comedy sports news show and that the Laugh Out Loud team is “working on some more hilarious content that will be coming to you soon.”

©GettyImages



Snoop Dogg keeps himself very busy; the California native recently revealed that he is also working on anthology series about his life. “I think what makes the most sense to me is the Snoop Dogg anthology, the life story of Snoop Dogg where it starts with my mother and father meeting each other before I was even born, to me being born, to me growing through the ‘70s and ‘80s and the ‘90s,” he told Yahoo Entertainment.

“Me being the ‘Black Forest Gump,’ so to speak, seeing me in all of these highlighted moments in American history. We’re developing that, putting it together as we speak, just trying to take my time and put the right information out,” he added.

©GettyImages



The rapper is taking his time and isn’t planning on rushing the development of the series. “I want to take my time and make sure that I’ve put together the right infrastructure of how I became me—you know, the people that inspire me, my upbringing, my mother, my father, my friends, community influences, inspirations that shaped and molded me,” Snoop said. “I don’t see it being a biopic because I can’t give all of this great information and entertainment in two hours. But if I give it to you in an anthology, you’re likely to get six or seven seasons of this.”

According to Snoop, he hasn’t taken a break from music, and he hopes to perform at the Superbowl halftime show in 2022. “Hopefully, the NFL will be smart and make the right decision. It’s in Inglewood, Calif., and it will make the most sense in the world,” he said. “I’m available, Dre’s available, Eminem’s available, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent — whoever Dr. Dre wants to pull out of his hat to make this thing a professional event and make it big, and the biggest effort they can have. It’s just a matter of the NFL pulling the trigger.”