Miss Universe 2021: Live Updates, finalists, and winners

Finally, one of the most anticipated nights in the beauty world has arrived: the 69th edition of the Miss Universe contest at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, in Hollywood, Florida. On stage, hosts Mario Lopez and Olivia Culpo (FYI), Carlos Ponce and Jacky Bracamontes (Telemundo) are thepersonalities in charge of conducting the event where 74 beautiful women from different countries gathered in search of the crown of the most beautiful woman in the world.
Top 21 Miss Universe Finalists
- Colombia – Laura Orascuaga
- Perú – Janick Maceta
- Australia – Maria Thattil
- France – Amandine Petit
- Myanmar – Thuzar Wint Lwin
- Jamaica – Miqueal-Symone Williams
- México – Andrea Meza
- Dominican Republic – Kimberly Jimenez
- United States – Asya Branch
- Indonesia – Ayu Maulida Putri
- Argentina – Alina Luz Akselrad
- India – Adline Castelino
- Curazao – Chantal Wiertz
- Puerto Rico – Estefanía Soto Torres
- Philippines – Rabiya Mateo
- Brazil – Julia Gama
- Great Britain– Jeanette Akua
- Nicaragua – Ana Marcelo
- Thailand – Amanda Obdam
- Costa Rica – Ivonne Cerdas
- Vietnam – Khanh Van Nguyen Tran
Miss Universe’s 2021 jury:
- Sheryl Adkins-Green
- Arden Cho
- Christine Duffy
- Keltie Knight
- Brook Lee
- Deepica Mutyala
- Tatyana Orozco
- Zuleyka Rivera
Top 10 Miss Universe Finalists
- Jamaica - Miqueal-Symone Williams
- Dominican Republic - Kimberly Jimenez
- India - Adline Castelino
- Peru - Janick Maceta
- Australia - Maria Thattil
- Puerto Rico - Estefanía Soto Torres
- Thailand - Amanda Obdam
- Costa Rica - Ivonne Cerdas
- Mexico - Andrea Meza
- Brazil - Julia Gama
The Best National Customs Goes to...
Myanmar – Thuzar Wint Lwin
Top 5 Miss Universe Finalists
- México – Andrea Meza
- India - Adline Castelino
- Brazil - Julia Gama
- Dominican Republic - Kimberly Jimenez
- Peru - Janick Maceta
And the Winner of Miss Universe 2021 ...
WINNER: México – Andrea Meza
FIRST RUNNER UP: Brazil - Julia Gama
SECOND PLACE: Peru - Janick Maceta
THIRD PLACE: India - Adline Castelino
FOURTH PLACE: Dominican Republic - Kimberly Jimenez
