Miss Universe 2021: Live Updates, finalists, and winners

Finally, one of the most anticipated nights in the beauty world has arrived: the 69th edition of the Miss Universe contest at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, in Hollywood, Florida. On stage, hosts Mario Lopez and Olivia Culpo (FYI), Carlos Ponce and Jacky Bracamontes (Telemundo) are thepersonalities in charge of conducting the event where 74 beautiful women from different countries gathered in search of the crown of the most beautiful woman in the world.

Top 21 Miss Universe Finalists

Colombia – Laura Orascuaga Perú – Janick Maceta Australia – Maria Thattil France – Amandine Petit Myanmar – Thuzar Wint Lwin Jamaica – Miqueal-Symone Williams México – Andrea Meza Dominican Republic – Kimberly Jimenez United States – Asya Branch Indonesia – Ayu Maulida Putri Argentina – Alina Luz Akselrad India – Adline Castelino Curazao – Chantal Wiertz Puerto Rico – Estefanía Soto Torres Philippines – Rabiya Mateo Brazil – Julia Gama Great Britain– Jeanette Akua Nicaragua – Ana Marcelo Thailand – Amanda Obdam Costa Rica – Ivonne Cerdas Vietnam – Khanh Van Nguyen Tran

Miss Universe’s 2021 jury:

Sheryl Adkins-Green

Arden Cho

Christine Duffy

Keltie Knight

Brook Lee

Deepica Mutyala

Tatyana Orozco

Zuleyka Rivera

Top 10 Miss Universe Finalists

Jamaica - Miqueal-Symone Williams Dominican Republic - Kimberly Jimenez India - Adline Castelino Peru - Janick Maceta Australia - Maria Thattil Puerto Rico - Estefanía Soto Torres Thailand - Amanda Obdam Costa Rica - Ivonne Cerdas Mexico - Andrea Meza Brazil - Julia Gama

The Best National Customs Goes to...

Myanmar – Thuzar Wint Lwin

Top 5 Miss Universe Finalists