Miss Universe 2021

Miss Universe 2021: Live Updates, finalists, and winners

The most important beauty contest on the planet starts

Finally, one of the most anticipated nights in the beauty world has arrived: the 69th edition of the Miss Universe contest at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, in Hollywood, Florida. On stage, hosts Mario Lopez and Olivia Culpo (FYI), Carlos Ponce and Jacky Bracamontes (Telemundo) are thepersonalities in charge of conducting the event where 74 beautiful women from different countries gathered in search of the crown of the most beautiful woman in the world.

Top 21 Miss Universe Finalists

  1. Colombia – Laura Orascuaga
  2. Perú – Janick Maceta
  3. Australia – Maria Thattil
  4. France – Amandine Petit
  5. Myanmar – Thuzar Wint Lwin
  6. Jamaica – Miqueal-Symone Williams
  7. México – Andrea Meza
  8. Dominican Republic – Kimberly Jimenez
  9. United States – Asya Branch
  10. Indonesia – Ayu Maulida Putri
  11. Argentina – Alina Luz Akselrad
  12. India – Adline Castelino
  13. Curazao – Chantal Wiertz
  14. Puerto Rico – Estefanía Soto Torres
  15. Philippines – Rabiya Mateo
  16. Brazil – Julia Gama
  17. Great Britain– Jeanette Akua
  18. Nicaragua – Ana Marcelo
  19. Thailand – Amanda Obdam
  20. Costa Rica – Ivonne Cerdas
  21. Vietnam – Khanh Van Nguyen Tran
The 69th Miss Universe Competition - Preliminary Competition©GettyImages

Miss Universe’s 2021 jury:

  • Sheryl Adkins-Green
  • Arden Cho
  • Christine Duffy
  • Keltie Knight
  • Brook Lee
  • Deepica Mutyala
  • Tatyana Orozco
  • Zuleyka Rivera

The 69th Miss Universe Competition - Preliminary Competition©GettyImages

Top 10 Miss Universe Finalists

  1. Jamaica - Miqueal-Symone Williams
  2. Dominican Republic - Kimberly Jimenez
  3. India - Adline Castelino
  4. Peru - Janick Maceta
  5. Australia - Maria Thattil
  6. Puerto Rico - Estefanía Soto Torres
  7. Thailand - Amanda Obdam
  8. Costa Rica - Ivonne Cerdas
  9. Mexico - Andrea Meza
  10. Brazil - Julia Gama

The Best National Customs Goes to...

Myanmar – Thuzar Wint Lwin

Miss Universe 2021 - National Costume Show©GettyImages

Top 5 Miss Universe Finalists

  1. México – Andrea Meza
  2. India - Adline Castelino
  3. Brazil - Julia Gama
  4. Dominican Republic - Kimberly Jimenez
  5. Peru - Janick Maceta

And the Winner of Miss Universe 2021 ...

WINNER: México – Andrea Meza

Miss Universe 2021©GettyImages


FIRST RUNNER UP: Brazil - Julia Gama
SECOND PLACE: Peru - Janick Maceta
THIRD PLACE: India - Adline Castelino
FOURTH PLACE: Dominican Republic - Kimberly Jimenez



Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
read more