Hocus Pocus 2 and Disenchanted films tease major news

Disney devotees have been eagerly anticipating new installments of Hocus Pocus and Enchanted for decades. Now, in the era of reboots and remakes, the Mouse has granted their wish. Musical movie director Adam Shankman (Hairspray, Rock of Ages), who has a hand in both blockbusters, teased the world on social media this weekend, saying “there’s huge news coming this week.”

“I’m smiling this big (and believe me: it’s big),” he wrote alongside a photo of him masked up, “because I’m back at work and I freaking love my job and there’s huge news coming this week on #disenchanted and #hocuspocus2 to discuss and we will lean into it all.” To further bubble over excitement, he added: “Just know: it’s all REALLY REALLY good. Wahoooooo!!!”

Based on his wardrobe and backdrop, Shankman’s photo appeared to be from a set. It was most likely taken inside a studio for Disenchanted, which began filming in Ireland this month. Shankman is directing the major production this summer. All of the original stars from the fairy tale film are set to reprise their roles, with Amy Adams stepping back into Giselle’s princess pumps. The story will take place ten years after the first, with Giselle questioning her happiness.

Shankman was also originally thought to be attached as the director of Hocus Pocus 2. Speculation reversed the news, citing that he would be unable to work on the mystical feature due to the Disenchanted schedule. Perhaps one piece of the coming update reveals the Hocus Pocus 2 director. It’s currently rumored to be Shankman’s friend Anne Fletcher (The Proposal). Fans are most likely hoping the news confirms something else, though: the return of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the sinister Sanderson sisters.