Watch Paloma Mami’s newly dropped video for ‘Que Wea’

Rising global artist Paloma Mami spoils her fans with her newly dropped video for “Que Wea,” a track from her debut studio album Sueños de Dalí. In the song and video, the star sings candidly and unapologetic and calls out her detractors.

For the video, the Chilean-American singer let everyone know that she is “Hurricane Mami” and is planning to become a phenomenon.

©Paloma Mami



Paloma Mami planning to become a phenomenon

On March 19th, 2021, Paloma Mami released Sueños de Dalí. To date, the album has clocked over 218 Million audio and video streams, also debuting at #7 on the Spotify Global chart and peaking at #1 on iTunes Latin in its first week.

Alongside the album release, Paloma dropped the official video for “Traumada,” directed by Nicolás Alarcos, and made her TV debut on album release day, performing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

©EllenTube



Paloma Mami performing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Ahead of the album release, the New York-born Latina shared in an exclusive interview with HOLA! USA, the creative process of Sueños de Dalí, how her family keeps her grounded, and the immeasurable love she has for her fanatics.

“Dalí is an artist that I’ve always related to; since I was younger. And now even more because I’m in the public eye like, like he was. He received many critiques for his art, so I feel like I’ve definitely can relate to that on this music level,” she said. “Since the beginning of my career, I kind of let [critiques] affect me. I always thought it was important what the public thought and their standards and expectations. I took that feeling into my process of making music, which I then realized was wrong.”

“Dalí was somebody who always stays true to himself in his work, and he always knew he was very. He always knew what he was doing wasn’t going to be understood like that, but the people who will understand it will blow their minds. This album has that message. If you understand, I hope you love it as much as I do. If you don’t, eventually, you will understand it, and you’re going to learn maybe to love it as well and see it differently,” she added.

©Daniel Toledo





But music isn’t Paloma’s only passion. Earlier this year, Paloma teamed up with Bershka to release a Spring/Summer capsule collection. The collection incorporates three style moods from Paloma’s world, playing off the contrast between oversized and fitted pieces so distinctive of Paloma’s style.

“I got my style from New York and also being a tomboy growing up in New York. I got influenced by many hip-hop singers that whole era of the 90s; I would just grow up listening to so much hip-hop, and seeing them always inspired me. I remember from 50 Cent to Chris Brown; I would always try to dress like him,” she told HOLA! USA.

Find below the “Que Wea” music video