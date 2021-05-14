New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Nicki Minaj, Maluma, J. Cole, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from for years, including names like J. Cole, Nicki Minaj, Maluma, and more.

Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:

1. Nicki Minaj - Beam Me Up Scotty

Nicki Minaj surprised fans on Friday by releasing her popular 2009 mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty, on streaming platforms for the first time ever. Not only that, she added three brand new tracks to the project: “Seeing Green” featuring Drake and Lil Wayne, “Fractions,” and “Crocodile Teeth (Remix)” featuring Skillibeng. This year marks the 12-year anniversary of Beam Me Up Scotty’s initial release.

This release comes as followers anticipate another drop from Nicki later this year, as she’s set to release a new docuseries coming to HBO Max. The series is directed by six-time Emmy nominee Michael John Warren, who made his directorial debut with Jay-Z’s “Fade to Black.” With complete honesty, Nicki will guide viewers through the most challenging and fulfilling times in her life, navigating highs, lows and misguided agendas in her stratospheric rise to fame and her journey to motherhood.

2. Thalia - desAMORfosis

Thalia is taking her fans on a heartfelt journey by releasing her most intimate album yet: desAMORfosis. With its pre-release alone, the project already became the #1 album on Amazon for its top sales in the Latin Pop and Latin Music categories.

The album consists of 14 new songs that are all interconnected to tell a story, which details the transformation and growth of romance through the feelings represented in the compositions and rhythms of each song. Thalia worked on the production of the album alongside some of today’s most innovative producers including Tainy, Edgar Barrera, Maffio, and Trooko.