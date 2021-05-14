First look at Ana de la Reguera starring in the upcoming action-thriller film ‘The Forever Purge’

The dystopian action horror saga of “The Purge” continues, and based on the name, it might never come to an end. “The Forever Purge” is coming to add a dash of terror to the summer. On July 2, fans of the franchise will witness how a sect of lawless marauders decides that the annual Purge does not stop at daybreak and instead should never end.

The one night of anarchy and murder —in which all crime is temporarily legal— is no longer synonymous with satisfaction to the members of an underground movement that decide to overtake America through an unending campaign of mayhem and massacre.

©Universal Pictures



Purgers in The Forever Purge, directed by Everardo Gout.

In “The Forever Purge,” Adela (Ana de la Reguera) and her husband Juan (Tenoch Huerta) live in Texas, where Juan is working as a ranch hand for the wealthy Tucker family. Juan impresses the Tucker patriarch, Caleb (Will Patton), but that fuels the jealous anger of Caleb’s son, Dylan (Josh Lucas).

©Universal Pictures



(from left) Dylan Tucker (Josh Lucas) and a Purger in The Forever Purge

On the morning after The Purge, a masked gang of killers attacks the Tucker family—including Dylan’s wife (Cassidy Freeman) and his sister (Leven Rambin), forcing both families to band together and fight back as the country spirals into chaos and the United States begins to disintegrate around them.

©Universal Pictures



(from left) Dylan Tucker (Josh Lucas), Adela (Ana de la Reguera) and Juan (Tenoch Huerta) in The Forever Purge

The franchise creator and narrative mastermind behind “The Forever Purge” is James DeMonaco. The film is under the direction of Mexican director Everardo Gout and produced by the franchise’s founding producers: Jason Blum for his Blumhouse Productions; Platinum Dunes partners Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller; and Man in a Tree duo James DeMonaco and his longtime producing partner Sébastien K. Lemercier. Marcei A. Brown, Everardo Gout, and Jeanette Volturno serve as the movie’s executive producers.