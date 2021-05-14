The ‘Friends’ reunion premiere date revealed— and it’s airing sooner than you think!

Could we BE any more excited? HBO Max has announced the premiere date for the highly anticipated Friends reunion. The special is set to air on ﻿the one-year anniversary of HBO Max’s launch: May 27. A teaser for the upcoming reunion was also released on Thursday showing the iconic series’ stars—Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer—walking arm-in-arm in a studio lot.

In addition to the six original friends, the unscripted special will also feature a slew of guest stars, including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

Over 15 years after the Emmy Award-winning series came to an end, the core cast of Friends returned to the beloved show’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank to film the special. “It was unbelievable. So emotional,” Courteney said of the reunion during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “It’s an unscripted reunion, but we got to be on Stage 24 for the first time, all of us, in like...17 years.”

©Warner Bros. Television



HBO Max previously clarified (via The Hollywood Reporter) that the reunion is not a new episode of Friends and that the stars would not be appearing as their famous characters. “There’s nothing scripted. We’re not in character. Yeah. We’re all ourselves. The real people,” David said on The Graham Norton Show prior to filming the special. “Although there is one section of it that I don’t want to give away, where we all read something.”