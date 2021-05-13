Janelle Monáe and Kathryn Hahn are joining the cast of ‘Knives Out’

Janelle Monáe and Kathryn Hahn are joining the star-studded cast of Knives Out!

The 35-year-old Grammy nominee and the 46-year-old star of WandaVision are getting fans excited, now that they are playing new characters in the highly-anticipated sequel.

Although some details are yet to be revealed, the Hollywood stars will be working alongside Daniel Craig, who scored an incredible Netflix deal and will be reprising his role from the original film as detective Benoit Blanc.

Director and writer Rian Johnson will also be returning for the new installment, creating a new storyline and including Edward Norton and Dave Bautista in the second film.

Janelle has proven to be a talented actress, with her incredible performances in Hidden Figures, Moonlight, Harriet alongside Cynthia Erivo, Homecoming and Antebellum.

It has been reported that production for the film will start this summer in Greece, with Netflix acquiring the rights for Knives Out 2 and Knives Out 3, spending $468 million in the Oscar winning franchise, following their success at the box office and earning more than $300 million.

Fans of the film are expecting to see some of the original cast, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Toni Collette, Ana de Armas and the late Christopher Plummer, however details are still being kept under wraps.