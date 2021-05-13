Film and TV: Ciara and Russell Wilson team up with Amazon Studios

Ciara and Russell Wilson are a total power couple!

The stars have signed a new production deal with Amazon Studios and will be creating exclusive content, revealing they are absolutely “thrilled and honored” to be working with the streaming platform.

The 35-year-old singer and the 32-year-old football star will include both film and TV content with their own company Why Not You productions.

Following the incredible partnership the pair released a statement, announcing their new professional endeavor and showing their excitement.

“They‘ve quickly become one of the most exciting studios in entertainment and have shown a strong belief in our vision to bring inspiring stories to the world. We can’t wait to begin our work together,” the couple shared.

This is not the first time Ciara and Russell show their entrepreneurial skills, as they are used to being involved in a number of businesses, including their own line of “his and hers” scents, and an amazing fashion brand named ‘The House of LR&C.’

Amazon also declared they are thrilled to collaborate with the couple, stating that “Russell and Ciara are a true powerhouse producing duo,” and highlighting their “extraordinary success in their respective careers on the field and the stage, their business ventures, and shared dedication to philanthropy.”

“We share a passion for developing diverse and emotionally connecting stories that can inspire the world and spread positivity and hope. Our world certainly needs it,” the production company added.