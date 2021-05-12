Drake will receive Artist of the Decade Award at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Drake is taking over! The acclaimed rapper will receive the Artist of the Decade Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

The influential singer is being honored for his worldwide success, as it was revealed by Billboard, upon his “activity on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart and the Billboard 200 albums tally.”

The 34-year-old hitmaker is also described as the most awarded artist in the show‘s history, after collecting 27 awards and scoring eight No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

He also maintained nine No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart, surpassing many artists, being the only solo male artist to have 50 career weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Drake achieved a record 232 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, with 45 of the songs being top 10s.

The highly-anticipated show will be hosted by Nick Jonas and will air live Sunday, May 23, on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Billboard revealed the list of top artists of the 2010s, with Taylor Swift following Drake in second place, earning five No. 1s on the Hot 100 and Billboard 200 during the decade.

Bruno Mars, Rihanna, Adele, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Maroon 5 and Post Malone are also included on the coveted list.

Drake’s achievement on Billboard’s Top Artists of the decade follows Eminem, who won for the 2000s, and Mariah Carey, the champion for the 1990s.