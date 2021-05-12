Dua Lipa is surprising fans with new music!

Dua Lipa is coming!

The acclaimed singer is getting ready to start a new era, following the success of her incredible album Future Nostalgia.

Loading the player...

Dua has shown her talent throughout her iconic performances, including the Grammy Awards, the BRIT Awards and even the Oscars alongside Elton John. Now she is ready to release new music and deliver more hit songs to her fans.

The 25-year-old star recently announced she has been working hard at the studio, and has some really special tracks to share with her fans.

“I’m working on some bits, so possibly there will be something soon,” Dua shared.

The singer also took a moment to talk about the last chapter of her latest album, as she was asked about her performance at the BRIT Awards, revealing that “This kind of feels like a good way to round it up,” in reference to her last shows.

She also hopes that her new music gets to be shared in person, as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic also affected concerts and live performances.

“I’ve still got everything crossed that hopefully I’ll be back on the road and still touring this album,” she said.

Dua took home the British Female Artist and Album of the Year awards and performed a Future Nostalgia medley, confessing that she was thrilled “to be performing to a live audience, to get to do songs that I’ve been so excited to perform at home. I’m just absolutely buzzing.”