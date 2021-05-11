Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are hitting the road together this fall

Superstars Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are joining forces on a North American tour that is starting in September. According to a press release, the tour will consist of 26 dates and begin on September 25 in Las Vegas at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The two singers will continue their journey hitting stops at Boston, Chicago, Miami, and more. The tour will wrap up in late November. This tour will be the first time that the two Grammy award-winning singers will be touring and performing together. Latin music’s newest superstar Sebastián Yatra will be on tour at certain stops with Iglesias and Martin as a special guest, according to a press release.

Yatra’s album, Fantasia debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Latin pop album chart and he received a 2020 Grammy Nomination for “Best Latin Pop Album” along with two Latin American Music Awards and four Latin Grammy Awards nominations, according to a press release.

“To say we are going on tour has lifted all of our spirits after the profoundly difficult year the world has gone through and still is. Myself and my entire crew are very excited to bring our best live show safely all over the U.S. and Canada, and let the music bring the healing power and happiness that we all need,” Martin said.

“I’m also ecstatic to be sharing the stage with my friends Enrique Iglesias and Sebastián Yatra, it’s going to be a blast. Can’t wait! See you all very soon. Get ready to party!” the singer continued in a press release.

If you’re itching to see these two superstars in concert together, you can grab your tickets when they go on sale May 14.