NBC refuses to air the 2022 Golden Globes after lack of diversity claims

Despite the saying “the show must go on,” NBC doesn’t think this applies to the Golden Globes due to the controversy the Hollywood Foreign Press Association faces for its alleged lack of diversity. “We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes,” NBC said in a statement on Monday.

According to the network, they don’t consider this decision is permanent. If the organization “executes on its plan,” NBC is “hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

A view of the Golden Globe Trophy

In February, the Los Angeles Times started investigating the HFPA for its absence of Black members. Such investigations raised concerns about ethical practices, making the 87-member group and non-profit organization of journalists and photographers release a statement assuring they will “bring in” Black members.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Norwegian entertainment journalist, Kjersti Flaa, had been denied membership in the group. According to the publication, Flaa accused the HFPA of institutionalizing a “culture of corruption,” labeling them “as a kind of cartel” that doesn’t consider qualified applicants.

HFPA Vice President Helen Hoehne, HFPA Board Chair Meher Tatna, and HFPA President Ali Sar

Flaa states members accept “thousands of dollars in emoluments” from film studios, networks, and celebrities. Such alleged practices are covered in the so-called “code of silence.”

On top of the controversy, Tom Cruise has returned his three Golden Globes in protest. The actor shipped back his awards for the movies, Born on the Fourth of July, Jerry Maguire, and Magnolia, as reported by The Guardian.