New Music Friday: the biggest releases from J Balvin, J. Cole, Isaiah Rashad, and more

1. J Balvin - “7 De Mayo”
J Balvin is celebrating his 36th birthday by dropping a song appropriately titled after the date of his birth. “7 De Mayo” is the fourth single from the Colombian superstar’s forthcoming album following “Otra Noche Sin Ti” with Khalid, “Tu Veneno,” and “Ma G.”
Balvin’s collaboration with Karol G, “Location,” rose to the #1 spot just a few days after “Tu Veneno,” marking the reggaeton powerhouse’s 28th and 29th songs to go #1, making Billboard history as he becomes the Latin urban artist with the most #1 songs on the chart.
2. J. Cole - “i n t e r l u d e”
J. Cole is back with the first single off of his upcoming album, The Off Season.
Just like his fans, it seems Cole was too excited for the release of his latest project, breaking his own vow to not release any singles before dropping the entire album: “Told myself I would drop the album all at once,” he tweeted on Thursday, “Sometimes you gotta say f**k it tho.”
“i n t e r l u d e” is the first new track from the rapper since his 2020 singles, “The Climb Back” and “Lion King on Ice.”
3. Carlos Rivera & José Luis Perales - “Un Velero Llamado Libertad”
Carlos Rivera has teamed up with José Luis Perales to drop “Un Velero Llamado Libertad,” the first single off of his upcoming album, Leyendas. The new album is a tribute to Latin music greats--an idea that Rivera admits came to him rather coincidentally, though he has embraced this project wholeheartedly.
“Honoring the great legends of our music is an obligation for all of us who follow the path that they made,” he said. He went on to say that a major goal of this record is to familiarize his fans with those who made history in Spanish-language pop.
4. Thalia - “Mojito”
Thalia surprised fans on Friday with the release of her latest single, “Mojito.”
This new release from the Mexican singer is a fusion of Latin sounds with catchy reggaeton rhythms that play along with the start of a passionate and romantic love story. “Mojito” provides fans with a closer look to her upcoming album, desAMORfosis, which is set to release next Friday, May 14.
5. Isaiah Rashad - “Lay Wit Ya”
Fans have been waiting for music from a lot of TDE artists for years now, but it’s safe to say Isaiah Rashad’s newest release was one of the most highly-anticipated in recent memory.
Dropping his first new single in a year--and gearing up for the first new album since 2016’s The Sun’s Tirade--Isaiah Rashad teamed up with Duke Deuce to drop “Lay Wit Ya.” News of this new single came alongside the announcement of his upcoming project, The House Is Burning, which is expected to drop in June.
6. Arcángel - “Si Te Veo”
Arcángel has joined forces with international artists Jay Wheeler and Miky Woodz to create a surefire nightclub anthem, “Si Te Veo.” All three artists also came together for the song‘s music video, which was directed by acclaimed director Maricel Zambrano, better known as Chacha.
“Si Te Veo” features all three artists complementing each other’s talents in a song that promises to put fans on their feet, full of catchy rhythms that will bring listeners joy. The colorful music video compliments the music perfectly, showing the artists traveling as they deliver their talents on artistic sets filled with refreshing and energizing vibes.