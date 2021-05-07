New Music Friday: the biggest releases from J Balvin, J. Cole, Isaiah Rashad, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from for years, including names like J. Cole, J Balvin, Isaiah Rashad, and more.

Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:

1. J Balvin - “7 De Mayo”

J Balvin is celebrating his 36th birthday by dropping a song appropriately titled after the date of his birth. “7 De Mayo” is the fourth single from the Colombian superstar’s forthcoming album following “Otra Noche Sin Ti” with Khalid, “Tu Veneno,” and “Ma G.”

Balvin’s collaboration with Karol G, “Location,” rose to the #1 spot just a few days after “Tu Veneno,” marking the reggaeton powerhouse’s 28th and 29th songs to go #1, making Billboard history as he becomes the Latin urban artist with the most #1 songs on the chart.

2. J. Cole - “i n t e r l u d e”

J. Cole is back with the first single off of his upcoming album, The Off Season.

Just like his fans, it seems Cole was too excited for the release of his latest project, breaking his own vow to not release any singles before dropping the entire album: “Told myself I would drop the album all at once,” he tweeted on Thursday, “Sometimes you gotta say f**k it tho.”

“i n t e r l u d e” is the first new track from the rapper since his 2020 singles, “The Climb Back” and “Lion King on Ice.”