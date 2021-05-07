Elon Musk and Miley Cyrus promote upcoming ‘SNL’ appearance: ‘rules? No thanks!’

This weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live is gearing up to be one of the most memorable in a long time.

On Thursday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk appeared in a commercial to promote his upcoming appearance on the sketch comedy series alongside musical guest Miley Cyrus and longtime SNL cast member Cecily Strong.

In the short clip, Musk subtly addressed all of the controversy surrounding his hosting duties, saying: “Hi, I’m Elon Musk, and I’m hosting SNL this week with musical guest Miley Cyrus. And I’m a wild card, so there’s no telling what I may do.”

Known for being a bit of a wild card herself, Cyrus added, “Same here. Rules? No thanks!”

That’s when Cecily Strong made sure to note the elephant in the room, adding, “It’s also the Mother’s Day show, so your moms are going to be here,” to which Miley replied, “Forget what I said.”

The Tesla and SpaceX founder added, “Fine, we’ll be good… ish.”

When Cyrus reposted the clip to her Instagram page, she wrote in her caption: “Sorry in advance Mom.”

In another promotional clip for the upcoming episode, Elon touched. on his ongoing work with one of his companies, SpaceX, bragging, “I just did a successful rocket launch this week.”

Strong replied with her biggest accomplishment of the week, saying, “Wow, well, I did my laundry ... actually, no. I didn’t.”

While this controversy-filled hosting gig marks Musk’s first time on the series, Miley Cyrus is a seasoned vet. The singer has been a musical guest on the show on five previous occasions: Her most recent came in April 2020 during an at-home episode in which she sang the Pink Floyd song “Wish You Were Here.” She has also hosted the show in 2011, 2013 and 2015, being the musical guest in the latter two.