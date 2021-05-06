Netflix releases first look at Gina Rodriguez’s Sci-Fi thriller ‘Awake’

Gina Rodriguez posted on Instagram for the first time in almost a year to share the trailer for her new film ‘Awake.’ Netflix dropped the trailer on May 5th and the Sci-Fi thriller looks amazing. Rodriguez plays “Jill,” an ex-soldier and mother with a troubled past. Everything changes when global hysteria ensues after a mysterious catastrophe wipes out all electronics and takes away humanity‘s ability to sleep. “15 hours ago something happened, we don’t know what caused it or why it occurred. But what we do know is that none of us can sleep.” Jill says in the trailer.

As they move through the various stages of sleep deprivation, scientists race against the clock to find a cure for the mass unexplained insomnia before its fatal effects eliminate the human race. Jill realizes her young daughter, played by Arianna Greenblatt may be the key to salvation and the mother must decide: protect her children at all costs or sacrifice everything to save the world.

The young actress that plays Rodriguez’s daughter is taking Hollywood by storm and she has an incredible resume. The 13-year-old Puerto Rican has starred in everything from Disney series to blockbuster films such as “Avengers: Infinity War.” In an interview with Flamingo in November 2020, she was asked what it was like to work with Rodriguez and she said, “I love Gina so much.” The talented teen continued calling her “family.” “She’s literally family to me at this point. She’s incredibly inspiring, especially because she’s a fellow Puerto Rican just like me. So I was so excited to have the opportunity to work with her. She always made me laugh. Yeah, she’s just incredible in every way.” Greenblatt told the outlet.

Directed by Mark Raso, along with Rodriguez and Greenblatt, ‘Awake’ stars Frances Fisher,Shamier Anderson, Finn Jones,Lucius Hoyos, and Gil Bellows. ‘Awake’ will be released via the streaming site on June 9th.