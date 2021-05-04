Star Wars Day: Discover 10 facts about the iconic universe

It’s that time of the year again! We’re celebrating Star Wars Day with 10 of the most interesting facts about the iconic universe, just in time for May 4th.

Loading the player...

There’s no doubt the fan-favorite franchise has become an important part of pop culture, becoming a worldwide phenomenon that has inspired 12 films and different spin-offs, constantly reaching more generations of Star Wars fanatics.

The beginning of the series also launched the career of some incredible Hollywood movie stars, and gave life to incredible characters and unique storylines.

So without further ado, May the 4th Be With You!

1. Orson Welles was almost Darth Vader, but George Lucas thought his voice would be too recognizable.

2. Robert Englund, AKA Freddy Krueger, encouraged Mark Hamill to audition for the role of Luke Skywalker.

3. Irvin Kershner initially passed on directing ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ before being convinced by George Lucas to take it on.

4. George Lucas originally wanted Jim Henson to voice Yoda, but he was too busy.

5. Yoda‘s first name was “Buffy,” then “Minch Yoda,” and finally just shortened to Yoda.

6. George Lucas refused 20th Century Fox‘s request of naming ‘Return of the Jedi’ to ‘Revenge of the Jedi’ because Jedi’s don’t seek revenge.

7. It took up to seven puppeteers to operate Jabba the Hutt.

8. Benicio Del Toro was supposed to play Darth Maul but dropped out after most of his lines were cut.

9. ‘Revenge of the Sith’ was the first non-PG-rated ’Star Wars’ film, and was rated PG-13 instead.

10. Natalie Portman says ‘Star Wars’ almost ruined her career, but it was saved by late director Mike Nichols vouching for her